Alice Cooper Is Working On 30 Songs For Two Upcoming Studio Albums

Photo: Getty Images AsiaPac

Alice Cooper didn't lose focus on music during the pandemic shutdowns.

In fact, the Godfather of Shock Rock and his band wrote no fewer than 30 new songs over the last couple of years, which Alice says will be split between their next two studio albums.

Per usual, the albums are a collaboration between Alice, his band and Bob Ezrin . Speaking with Rolling Stone Germany , the singer suggested that more news about the new LPs is on the horizon.

"A lot of those [songs] were born during the plague," he said. "We couldn't go touring for 18 months, so what's a musician gonna do? Well, they're going to write songs. Everybody has a studio in their house. So we were writing songs and doing demos. And at the end of this whole thing, I got in touch with Bob and said, 'Here's 30 songs.' And we decided, 'Okay, let's do two albums.' But the two albums are definitely two different angles of coming in to Alice Cooper. One is very hard rock; the other one is hard rock but it's twisted. And that's all I can say about it right now, because there's a couple of really important things about both albums."

In another recent interview, Alice teased that one of his new albums is completely written; his band was about to being recording for a release later this year.

Early last year, as he was making plans to get back on the road after more than a year off, Alice suggested that he might have the band record a new album during a live show .

While that plan seems to have changed, Alice says it's likely the new album will be released while he's on tour, "kind of like the old days."

Alice Cooper is on tour in Europe through the rest of June. He and his band will be back Stateside later this summer. Get all the tour dates here .