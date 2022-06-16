The Controversial Ashton Kutcher Popchips Ad You Probably Never Knew Existed

Celebrities are often targeted with rumors, from the outlandish and almost inconceivable (the urban legend about Richard Gere lodging a live gerbil in his rectum) to the conspiratorial (the CIA, an entity that has carried out assassinations, probably did not take out John Lennon in 1980) to the unusual but plausible (Beyoncé was rumored to have faked her first pregnancy — which, okay, is possible but why?) In an interview with Elle published Wednesday, Golden Globe-winning actor and producer Jennifer Aniston addressed a rumor whose origins are more than a decade old. No, not that rumor. (Widespread speculation that Aniston's then-husband Brad Pitt started his courtship with Angelina Jolie in 2005 when the two were filming "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" actually turned out to be true, per Rolling Stone.) No, this rumor concerns the ingredients in Aniston's favorite salad.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO