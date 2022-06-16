ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miranda Kerr’s ‘healthy’ influence on husband Evan Spiegel: Saunas, yoga, more

By Elana Fishman
Page Six
 4 days ago

The couple that sweats together, stays together.

Miranda Kerr stars on the cover of the latest issue of LuisaViaRoma’s LVR magazine , and Page Six Style got an exclusive first look at her cover story, in which the former Victoria’s Secret Angel dishes on how she’s gotten husband Evan Spiegel into the wellness world.

“I’m a healthy influence on his life. He’s even working out now,” Kerr told the publication.

“We both do yoga and meditate daily. We love being home with family, laughing, playing music, cooking, going for walks or using the infrared sauna. We love each other’s company — neither of us really likes to go out.”

When they do attend events, however — like last month’s 2022 Met Gala — Kerr’s “self-care checklist” gets longer, with the star sipping on celery juice and cucumber and aloe water, partaking in gua sha rose quartz facials and dry body brushing and breaking out her Theragun .

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet.
Getty Images for The Met Museum/

The supermodel, 39, and the Snapchat CEO, 32, fittingly had their first date at a Kundalini yoga class in Los Angeles. They married in 2017 and share two sons, 4-year-old Hart and 2-year-old Myles .

Nobody rocks a crop top like Kerr.
LVR Magazine by LuisaViaRoma

Kerr is also mom to 11-year-old son Flynn, whom she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom. She’s famously still friendly with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor — and with his fiancée , Katy Perry.

“I adore Katy and am grateful Orlando found someone he is happy with. Now Flynn has four happy parents that get along,” the catwalker told LVR. “When we separated, the most important thing we decided we could do is that when we make a decision, we ask, ‘is this in the best interest of our child?’ We will be family no matter what.”

Kerr is the latest star to take this lace-up Dundas look for a spin; Ciara, Heidi Klum and Hailey Bieber are also fans.
LVR Magazine by LuisaViaRoma

In fact, she and Perry, 37, have also hit the yoga studio together — and the “Dark Horse” songstress has publicly supported Kerr’s skincare brand, Kora Organics , on a number of occasions.

“[Perry] loves the Turmeric Glow Moisturizer ,” Kerr said, name-checking her favorite product and adding that it “[makes] her skin come alive every time she uses it.”

Kerr lounges in a black cutout look by Balmain.
LVR Magazine by LuisaViaRoma

Spiegel has similarly reaped the benefits of his wife’s skincare savvy; back in 2019, Kerr said she was turned off by the tech founder’s parched complexion when they first met.

“I thought, ‘Oh, this guy is cute,’” Kerr told NewBeauty of her first impression of Spiegel. “’But wow, his skin is flaky!’”

She proceeded to give him a bottle of her Noni Glow Face Oil ($69), which he went on to call “the only product that has helped [his] dry skin.”

Kerr pairs a graphic Versace sweater with the house’s latex skirt.
LVR Magazine by LuisaViaRoma

That treatment oil — along with every Kora product — is filtered through rose quartz crystals during the production process to help “infuse the vibration of love” into each formula, per the company’s website .

“I love the connection between mind, body and skin. Everything I create is made with 360 degrees of perspective for skin and spirit,” Kerr told LVR.

“The products feed your skin with nutrients and renew you energetically. Why not add another boost?”

The former Victoria’s Secret stunner gives good profile.
LVR Magazine by LuisaViaRoma

