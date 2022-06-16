Britney Spears’ mom, Lynne, rolls her eyes at ‘distance’ Instagram post

Fighting words emojis.

Britney Spears’ estranged mom, Lynne Spears, seems to be fed up with the pop star’s Instagram posts unleashing on their family, so much so that she left a rare second comment in under a week.

Britney, 40, reposted a motivational video Wednesday that featured a voiceover saying, “And don’t you ever forget how they gave you distance when you needed love.”

“Just saying !!!!” the “Toxic” singer captioned the clip.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Lynne, 67, wrote in the comments section, “You have got to be kidding me!! 🙄.”

Within minutes, however, the Spears family matriarch appeared to delete her response.

The eye-roll emoji was a far cry from the olive branch that Lynne extended last Friday when she congratulated Britney on her marriage to Sam Asghari .

“You look radiant and so happy!” the “Through the Storm” author commented on the Grammy winner’s slideshow of photos from her nuptials in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

“Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special!” Lynne added. “I am soooo happy for you! I love you!”

Britney married Sam Asghari on June 9 after nearly six years together. samasghari/Instagram

Page Six previously reported that Britney did not invite her family to her wedding on June 9 after saying she wanted to sue them for allowing her conservatorship to last nearly 14 years.

While multiple outlets reported that the “Crossroads” star’s brother, Bryan Spears, did receive an invitation — and a source close to Bryan told us that he could not make it due to another family commitment — Britney set the record straight on Instagram Tuesday.

“You were never invited to my wedding ,” she wrote in a since-deleted post, adding, “GO F–K YOURSELF Bryan.”

Britney and Asghari, 28, wed in front of celebrities including Madonna and Paris Hilton after cementing their five-year relationship with an engagement in September 2021.