ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears’ mom, Lynne, rolls her eyes at ‘distance’ Instagram post

By Nicholas Hautman
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3P3O_0gCkRWoW00

Fighting words emojis.

Britney Spears’ estranged mom, Lynne Spears, seems to be fed up with the pop star’s Instagram posts unleashing on their family, so much so that she left a rare second comment in under a week.

Britney, 40, reposted a motivational video Wednesday that featured a voiceover saying, “And don’t you ever forget how they gave you distance when you needed love.”

“Just saying !!!!” the “Toxic” singer captioned the clip.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Lynne, 67, wrote in the comments section, “You have got to be kidding me!! 🙄.”

Within minutes, however, the Spears family matriarch appeared to delete her response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fOfe0_0gCkRWoW00
“You have got to be kidding me!! 🙄,” Lynne commented.
britneyspears/Instagram

The eye-roll emoji was a far cry from the olive branch that Lynne extended last Friday when she congratulated Britney on her marriage to Sam Asghari .

“You look radiant and so happy!” the “Through the Storm” author commented on the Grammy winner’s slideshow of photos from her nuptials in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

“Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special!” Lynne added. “I am soooo happy for you! I love you!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aAfX7_0gCkRWoW00
Britney married Sam Asghari on June 9 after nearly six years together.
samasghari/Instagram

Page Six previously reported that Britney did not invite her family to her wedding on June 9 after saying she wanted to sue them for allowing her conservatorship to last nearly 14 years.

While multiple outlets reported that the “Crossroads” star’s brother, Bryan Spears, did receive an invitation — and a source close to Bryan told us that he could not make it due to another family commitment — Britney set the record straight on Instagram Tuesday.

“You were never invited to my wedding ,” she wrote in a since-deleted post, adding, “GO F–K YOURSELF Bryan.”

Britney and Asghari, 28, wed in front of celebrities including Madonna and Paris Hilton after cementing their five-year relationship with an engagement in September 2021.

Comments / 1

Related
Elle

Pete Davidson Debuts New Look That Matches Girlfriend Kim Kardashian

On May 27, Pete Davidson was spotted in public for the first time since he formally exited his job at Saturday Night Live last weekend. The comedian did not put in an appearance at the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian, even though he and her sister Kim Kardashian are still going strong. The wedding was in Italy and Davidson did not make it to the festivities.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Lynne Spears
Person
Bryan Spears
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle poses with baby daughter Lili at her first birthday party

The Duchess of Sussex has been pictured with her baby daughter Lili at home in Windsor at the little girl's intimate first birthday party. Prince Harry and Meghan's close friend, photographer Misan Harriman, shared the black-and-white group photo on Instagram which also featured his wife and daughters. "It was such...
WORLD
AOL Corp

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son has the moves like dad in cute video

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son, Deveraux, rocked out backstage during a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England. Sporting an adorable Rolling Stones T-shirt and sneakers, Deveraux showed off his best dance moves, spinning around and shaking his floppy hair as he danced to The Rolling Stones’ 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Rosie O’Donnell Makes It Instagram Official with New GF Aimee

Rosie O’Donnell, 60, has just gone public with her new relationship!. On Wednesday, the first day of Pride month, Rosie made it Instagram official with her girlfriend Aimee, whose last name she has not revealed. O’Donnell reposted a photo from Aimee’s private Instagram. Aimee captioned the pic, “Happy PRIDE!!”...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s Pregnant GF Bre Tiesi Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Mesh Top: Photos

Bre Tiesi appears to be focusing on the arrival of her son amid the news of her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, expecting his ninth child with another woman. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, Bre was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in a revealing mesh top. The Instagram model, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, paired the chic look with black leather pants, stiletto heels and a designer handbag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James will not be attending her wedding to Sam Asghari... but are 'happy' for her and wish their mother the 'best'

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline will not be attending her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari. Mark Vincent Kaplan, an attorney representing Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline, revealed to TMZ that the duo would not be present at today's nuptials. 'Although the boys will not be in attendance,...
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

All the Celeb Guests at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding

All eyes are on Britney Spears in the center of the ring as she marries Sam Asghari. Although the couple's June 9 wedding is set to be an intimate affair, there was no shortage of celeb guests arriving to watch them exchange vows in Los Angeles. Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos and Britney's former conservator Jodi Montgomery were just some of the familiar faces who were spotted at Britney's wedding to the fitness trainer, which featured a massive Cinderella-inspired horse-drawn carriage as part of its festivities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Page Six

117K+
Followers
13K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy