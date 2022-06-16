Tesla raises price of vehicles up to $5K in 5 percent inflation hike

RISING raw material costs and continued global supply chain issues have resulted in Tesla raising prices for all of its US models.

Tesla’s website revealed that its cars would be receiving a 5% price hike.

Tech Crunch reports Tesla’s updated prices as:

Tesla Model X: The Long Range Model X went from $114,990 to $120,990. That’s an increase of $6,000. The Model X Plaid’s $138,990 price hasn’t yet been affected.

Tesla Model S: The Long Range Model S went from $99,990 to $104,990—an increase of $5,000. The Plaid will remain the same at $135,990.

Tesla Model Y: Both versions of Tesla’s most popular model increased. The Long Range shot up from $62,990 to $65,990 and the Performance moved from $67,990 to $69,990, marking increases of $3,000 and $2,000.

Tesla Model 3: The Long Range increased from $54,490 to $57,990—an increase of $3,500.

Brokerage Credit Suisse said: “some [are] concerned price hikes will destroy demand,”

Elon Musk labels lithium as a cost-increasing factor and is encouraging car makers to get in on the lithium business.

Most of today’s EVs (electric vehicles) use lithium-ion batteries.

Inflation, stalled production, and China are separate cost-influencing factors for Tesla.

Tesla’s first-quarter earnings call included Musk stating that he thought inflation reports were currently understated and likely to run through 2022, Tech Crunch reports.

Tesla’s electric competitor, Rivian Automotive, raised its base model MSRP by more than $10k.

Tesla’s price cuts come after Musk said he planned on slashing 10% of the company’s jobs due to recession concerns.

This will be Tesla’s fourth price hike in 2022.

Two significant Tesla price hikes occurred in March and a smaller increase on specific Model 3s in April, Tech Crunch reports.

Tesla displayed their most recent price hike by updating its online configurator on Wednesday, Electrek reports.

Archived copies of Tesla’s site through Wayback Machine display the price discrepancy.

Tesla stock has dipped 6.26% as of 11:13am EST.

