Rare Jefferson nickel sells for $189 online – why this particular piece is so valuable

By James Duffy
The US Sun
 4 days ago
THE US Mint produced more than 700million nickels in 1978 - and nearly 400million of those were produced in Philadelphia.

Since they were produced in such high supply, 1978 Philadelphia nickels are generally still worth just five cents.

This nickel was accidentally stamped onto a smaller coin template than usual
As a result, the edges of the coin are cut off and warped

However, a small amount of those nickels were mistakenly struck onto blank cent planchets - the metal pieces that coins are made from.

The cent's planchet is smaller than the nickel's, creating clear distortions on these coins.

Nickels mistakenly stamped on penny planchets are smaller than they should be and appear cut off around the edges.

One of those 1978-P Jefferson error coins was recently listed on eBay and garnered plenty of attention from collectors as a result - selling for $188.88.

The value of a 1978-P planchet error nickel

Although this recently sold 1978 nickel was not officially graded or appraised, the seller said it was in about uncirculated condition, the highest quality level for circulated coins.

The seller of this error coin initially listed it for 99 cents, but the value immediately shot to $50 on the first bid.

Ultimately, six bidders exchanged 21 offers before the coin sold for its final price of just under $190.

Planchet errors from 1978 are scarce enough that major coin databases like USA Coin Book and PCGS don't have price estimates.

However, the going rate for Jefferson nickels stamped onto cent planchets seems to be around $100 to $200.

The Sun previously covered a 1980-P cent planchet nickel that sold for $108 and a similar coin with no known mint year that sold for $133.

What other Jefferson nickels are valuable?

If you don't have that particular coin, there are other Jefferson pieces that can be worth in the hundreds as well.

Like the 1978 planchet error coin, almost all of the most valuable five-cent pieces are error coins.

These include the Henning Jefferson nickel, one of which recently sold for $425 at auction.

Henning nickels feature a crack on the lower part of the letter “R” in the word “Pluribus” on their reverse side.

While these are counterfeit, coin collectors value them today due to their iconic history.

Another Jefferson error piece with an embedded copper error on the reverse sold for more than $300.

In addition, The Sun covered a 1984 Jefferson coin mistakenly embedded with copper that sold for $150.

To see if your spare change is worth anything, you can check eBay by searching the full name of the coin, selecting the "sold" listing, and then toggling the search to "highest value".

This way, you'll get a sense of what collectors are willing to pay for your coins.

You can also check price estimates on appraisal sites like USA Coin Book or PCGS.

We explained the value of rare quarters half dollars, dimes, and pennies.

And The Sun listed some of the most valuable error coins ever sold, including a $2,900 penny.

