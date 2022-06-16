Chauncey Gardner-Johnson isn't scared of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022

New Orleans Saints' DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson talked about owning the NFC South and why they aren't scared of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New Orleans Saints' DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is back in the news talking about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It never seems to fail that when CGJ is in the news when it is about the Bucs. From the time he decided to cross his arms and run up on Tom Brady on the field to saying Brady was 'clout chasing' in a tweet when he hit his hole-in-one it seems like the Buccaneers live rent-free in his mind.

In a media interview on Wednesday, Gardner-Johnson once again did not hold back on his feelings toward the Bucs.

Gardner-Johnson isn't wrong in his statements about the Saints consistently having the upper hand over the Bucs in the recent past, but the one thing he forgets is that the Buccaneers won when it mattered most - in the playoffs.

Yes, the Saints have swept the Bucs the past two seasons in the regular season, but they have yet to get past them in the playoffs. Could this be the year that it finally happens? I wouldn't bet on it.

The Saints are dealing with some issues. QB Jameis Winston is coming off an ACL tear and RB Alvin Kamara looks like he will be dealing with some sort of suspension following an incident during the offseason. They did add weapons to an offense that was lacking in that area last season and the defense is once again expected to be above average entering 2022.

However, the Buccaneers return much of the same team they have had the past two seasons. Yes, they have had a change at head coach and had to replace a few players. They are still waiting for WR Chris Godwin to get 100% healthy as well, but with Todd Bowles taking over the head coaching duties, Tom Brady at the helm, and the defense getting healthy the Buccaneers are and remain the team to beat in the NFC South.

Whether Gardner-Johnson is scared of the Bucs or not, we know that he and the Saints have those games circled every year. You can talk all you want, but the play on the field - when it matters most - is what separates the greats.

