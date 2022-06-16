Kingsport man charged with murder in fentanyl overdose of Church Hill woman

A Kingsport man accused of supplying fentanyl to a woman who suffered a fatal overdose in 2020 was named earlier this month in a sealed Hawkins County Grand Jury indictment charging him with second degree murder.

Ronnie Talmage Marshall, 37, 2145 Happy Hill Road, Kingsport, was arrested late Tuesday night on the June 1 sealed indictment warrant and released from the Hawkins County Jail on $100,000 bond early Wednesday morning.

The victim, a 37-year-old Church Hill woman, was discovered deceased by her husband on Oct 5, 2020.

The husband reported to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Officer that he spoke to his wife around 10 p.m. the previous night and she stated she was staying with family members.

Shortly after 8 a.m. the next morning the husband arrived at that residence where he found his wife’s vehicle running in the driveway with the door open, and his wife inside the vehicle having apparently overdosed.

Marshall’s Grand Jury presentment alleges that he is criminally responsible for killing the victim as a result of the unlawful distribution of fentanyl, which caused her death.

Second degree murder is a Class A felony punishable by 15-25 years if convicted. Marshall is scheduled to appear in Hawkins County Criminal on Aug. 31.

Previous overdose murder indictment

This is the second murder indictment handed down by the Hawkins County Grand Jury this year as a result of an overdose death.

Lucas Eric Lowe, 26, 1808 Buffalo Trail, Morristown was served a sealed Hawkins County Grand Jury indictment warrant on April 30 charging him with second degree murder in connection with an overdose last year that resulted in the death of a 25-year-old Rogersville woman.

On April 28, 2021 around 1:36 a.m. HCSO Deputy Kenneth Ferguson responded to a possible overdose at a residence on Carters Valley Road where he found Lowe performing CPR on the victim.

Although Lowe reportedly stated that the victim “had done some heroin earlier in the night”, the Grand Jury presentment stated that the victim died of a meth overdose.

Lowe was named in a sealed indictment for second degree murder on April 11. Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong told the Review that when a person is charged with second degree murder in an overdose death, that person is accused of providing the narcotics to the victim.

Armstrong noted that Tennessee law states that if you deliver a Schedule II narcotic to someone, and the person dies from it, then you are guilty of second degree murder.

Lowe was arraigned in Criminal Court on June 10 and is scheduled to appear in Criminal Court again Feb. 1, 2023.

Recently served sealed indictments

Kevin Francis Stephens, 52, 1000 University Boulevard, Kingsport was arrested May 6 on an April 11 sealed indictment charging him with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. The charge pertains to possession of more than 25 images of child pornography and is a Class B felony punishable by 8-12 years if convicted. Stephens was held on $50,000 bond pending June 24 arraignment.

Misty Michelle Sabins, 41, 1034 Grassy Valley Road, Whitesburg for theft under $1,000 and identity theft.

Ashely Nicole Mabe, 27, 908 Rt. 70S, Rogersville, for two counts of forgery and two counts of theft under $1,000.

Leslie Lynn Loop, 47, 516 Brown Avenue, Morristown, for theft over $10,000 and identify theft.

Tanner Elijah Justice, 22, 121 Eagle Drive, Mooresburg, for DUI, failure to exercise due care, open container violation, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.