WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The start of a journey towards progressed faith. That is what today is about for Catholics around the nation. In this weekend of celebration, the Cathedral of St. Joseph is kicking off the opening of the National Eucharistic Revival – a three-year initiative happening across the United States – and people are lining up in front of the cathedral to start the procession happening in Downtown Wheeling.

WHEELING, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO