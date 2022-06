STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Dave and Debbie Russell met as gymnastic athletes while at UW-Oshkosh. Each had their own stellar career. Debbie, a national champion and all-american. Dave, a three-time national champion and named one of the top 12 gymnasts in Wisconsin in the last 100 years. After their days of competition were behind them, they wanted to pass their knowledge along, naturally, to their kids.

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO