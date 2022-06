Naturally, legends beget legendary lore on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 — even if the iconic tales they spin are all a farce. One of the most hilarious happenings on AS7 remains All Stars 5 champion Shea Couleé's insistence that every "blocked" queen joins an exclusive club, the members of which all know a secret told only to holders of the Platinum Plunger. Of course, there's no truth to it all, but the entire cast bought the lie (including Raja, who told EW last week she totally fell for it) — and, as Shea tells us in our episode 6 recap (below), that's exactly how she wants it.

