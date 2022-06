On July 7, 2021, I sat on the floor of my childhood bathroom in Rhode Island and took stock of my surroundings. This room, with its faded blue walls and speckled countertop, had been the setting of many major milestones. It was where I secretly taught myself how to shave my legs using my father’s razor, where I successfully learned how to use a tampon after months of struggling, where I put on the final touches before my wedding. And, a few minutes later, as my phone chimed and I picked the stick up from the counter, another major milestone occurred: I found out I was pregnant.

