Page County, IA

Page County board fails to reach consensus on safety management

By Ethan Hewett
kmaland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Clarinda) -- Page County officials continue to struggle to find a consensus on how the county should proceed with safety management for its employees. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors took no action on extending a safety contract with Mark Shaffer with SPR Direct in Davenport...

www.kmaland.com

kmaland.com

Mills County reappraisals start next month

(Glenwood) -- Plans for reappraising properties in Mills County have been delayed for a few weeks. Officials with the county's assessor's office say an extensive door-to-door reappraisal of residential properties begins July 5th. Originally scheduled to begin today (Monday), Mills County Assessor Christina Govig tells KMA News the project was pushed back because of the need for a new appraiser.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Hamburg bond issue planning continues

(Hamburg) -- It'll be next month before Hamburg school officials decide whether to put a major bond issue referendum before the voters this fall. Recently, the Hamburg School Board reviewed the process for a $3.1 million bond issue for an expansion/renovation of Marne Simons Elementary School. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News officials with the Ahlers and Cooney law firm and Piper Jaffrey are involved in the planning. Now, a petition drive is underway for a special election in September.
kmaland.com

Nebraska City growth funds requested for movie project

(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City is considered as a site for a possible feature film. Meeting in regular session Monday evening at 6, the Nebraska City City Council holds a public hearing on an application to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for a Community Development Block Grant, and to use $50,000 in growth funds as a grant to Hypercolor, LLC. City officials say the grant would assist the company in covering expenses related to the production of a movie filmed in Nebraska City. More information is expected at Monday's council meeting.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
kmaland.com

Park bandstand project on Red Oak council agenda

(Red Oak) -- Discussion and possible action on a long-running project highlight's Monday night's Red Oak City Council meeting. At its regular meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Red Oak Fire Station, the council holds a public hearing on plans, specifications and form of contract for the Fountain Square Park bandstand project. Following the hearing, council members are expected to review bids for the project. Also on the agenda: more discussion regarding the city's comprehensive plan, with strategic implementation discussion. At its previous meeting two weeks ago, the council tabled action on a proposal from the Southwest Iowa Planning Council on updating the city's comprehensive plan, which is roughly 20 years old, and applying a strategy. SWIPCO Community Development Director Alexsis Fleener and Planning Technician Dani Briggs presented the proposal to the council. Fleener says the proposal would be more or less the same as the current plan but with a more recent assessment.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

New Market, Taylor County NRCS holding cover crop shop

(New Market) -- An upcoming meeting will provide area producers the opportunity to learn more about cover crops. This upcoming Thursday, a one-stop, cover crop shop is taking place at the New Market Community Center. Various speakers will be at the dialogue to talk and answer questions about cover crops. The event is being hosted by the Taylor County Natural Resource Conservation Services. Erin Ogle and Glenna Schantz work with the Taylor County NRCS. The two say the discussion will be chock-full of beneficial information.
kmaland.com

Nelson weighs in on open enrollment changes

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's school superintendent calls it "a touchy subject" for administrators--open enrollment. Prior to adjournment last month, the Iowa Legislature approved a major change in the state's open enrollment laws. Under the change, the March 1 deadline for applications was eliminated, allow parents to shift their children to other school districts year 'round. Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says eliminating the deadline makes it hard for schools to set enrollment numbers for a school year.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Green Plains CEO headlines SCIA annual meeting

(Shenandoah) -- New developments regarding a major KMAland industry take center stage at next month's Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association's annual meeting. Reservations are being accepted for the banquet July 14 at the Waterfalls Event Center in Farragut. Todd Becker, president and CEO of Green Plains for the past 15 years, is this year's guest speaker. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, SCIA Executive Vice President Gregg Connell says Becker will update attendees on two major projects taking place at Green Plain's Shenandoah facility. Connell says the first involves the company's "aquaculture" project.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Domestic call leads to Red Oak arrest

(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody on assault charges. Red Oak Police say 35-year-old Jacob Richard Wunder was arrested late Sunday evening for domestic assault, impeding the air or blood flow, an aggravated misdemeanor. The arrest took place in the 1000 block of North 2nd Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Mills County Heritage Car/Truck Show

The Mills County Historical Museum is hosting the first Mills County Heritage Car/Truck show at beautiful Glenwood Lake Park on Saturday June 18th. Car registration begins at 8 AM, the show starts at 11, judging begins at 11:30, and awards will be presented at 2:30 PM. We expect a lot of cars. There will be good food, including sit-down breakfast and lunch in the air-conditioned Museum Machinery Hall, kid's activities, vendors, a DJ, and cool cars. There are trophies and second place plaques awarded to 20 different car classes. Come on over to Glenwood!
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Two-vehicle accident in Fremont County leads to pair of fatalities

(KMAland) -- A two-vehicle accident led to a pair of fatalities on Saturday evening in Fremont County. A 2021 Dodge Charger driven by Rodelio Martinez, 26, of Columbus, Nebraska and a 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by Garrett Grossman, 20, of Omaha were traveling on I-29 MM16 when Martinez lost control and struck Grossmann’s vehicle.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Ruth Tritsch, 88, Braddyville, Iowa

Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Start: open visitation 8:00 a.m. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Ruth passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com

Gretna siblings killed in Fremont County accident

(Percival) -- Authorities have released the names of the Gretna youth killed in a Fremont County accident over the weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says 14-year-old Joseph Tupper and 16-year-old Alice Tupper died in the accident early Saturday evening on Interstate 29 near the Percival exit. Both juveniles were passengers in a 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by 20-year-old Garrett Grossman of Omaha. Grossman's vehicle and a 2021 Dodge Charger driven by 26-year-old Rogelio Martinez of Columbus, Nebraska were northbound on I-29 when Martinez lost control of his vehicle and struck Grossman's vehicle. Both vehicles entered the east ditch and rolled, with the Dodge Charger coming to rest on its roof and the Jeep Wrangler coming to rest upright in a field east of I-29.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Recent arrests reported by Taylor County Sheriff's Office

(KMAland) -- The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office has reported a pair of recent arrests. Andrew Kennan, 18, of Clearfield turned himself in on Thursday, June 16th and was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and theft. The charges were a result of the previously reported search warrant for a stolen stop sign in rural Taylor County. Kennan posted bond and was released.
TAYLOR COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Stanton man arrested for driving while barred

(Red Oak) -- A Stanton man was arrested in Montgomery County on Saturday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested 63-year-old Keith D. Hansen of Stanton on charges of driving while barred. Hansen was arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Jail. He's being held on $2,000 bond.
STANTON, IA
kmaland.com

Joyce Petersen, 86, of Elk Horn, Iowa

Open Visitation Location:First Baptist Church in Harlan. Visitation Start:6:00 p.m. Cemetery:Burial will be held in the Clay Township Cemetery southwest of Elk Horn at 2:00 p.m. Notes:. Joyce Petersen, 86, of Elk Horn, Iowa, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Myrtue Medical Center in...
ELK HORN, IA
kmaland.com

Blanche Sederburg, 98, of Omaha, Nebraska

Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: Suggested to the First United Methodist Church or the charity of the donor's choice. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
OMAHA, NE
News Break
Politics
kmaland.com

Anne Van Druff Halvin and Peter Van Druff of Red Oak, Iowa

Visitation Location: The home of Anne Anderson Bennett. Visitation Start: After the graveside memorial service. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Red Oak Junction Days "leading back home" this weekend

(Red Oak) -- All roads are leading into Red Oak this weekend. Starting Thursday and going through Sunday, the town's annual Junction Days celebration will be in full swing. From bike rides to barbecue contests, it'll be a jam-packed several days. Joining the KMA "Morning Show," Red Oak Chamber and Industry Association members Elaine Carlson and Kesandra Pullen say attendees will have their choice of fun attractions to check out.
RED OAK, IA

Comments / 0

