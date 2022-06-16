ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSPA 7News

Police need to speak with driver following homicide in downtown Spartanburg

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ouAZq_0gCkOThc00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking for the driver of a black four-door vehicle to speak with about a homicide investigation that happened in late May in downtown Spartanburg.

We previously reported that officers responded to 122 Magnolia Street on May 21 in reference to a disturbance with weapons.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Dearrius Lynell Bobo, 31, Spartanburg, lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking to speak with the owner of the black vehicle below. Police said the person driving the vehicle is not a suspect nor a person of interest, but they may have information about the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11naIr_0gCkOThc00
Police need to speak to the driver of this vehicle (Source: Spartanburg Police Department)

The Spartanburg Police Department is actively investigating this shooting and is requesting the public’s help. Anyone with information about who the driver is is asked to contact the Spartanburg Police Department at (864) 596-2065 or Crime Stoppers at 1.888.CRIMESC.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Shooting investigation underway at Gaffney apartment complex

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting investigation is underway at a Gaffney apartment complex Monday afternoon. According to the Gaffney Police Department, the shooting happened at Huntington Square Apartment Complex on Providence Road around 1:30 p.m. Multiple cars were hit by bullets, the police department said. Two people are in custody. Witnesses said one of […]
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Multiple agencies searching for wanted suspect in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a wanted suspect who fled from multiple agencies on Monday. Anderson County deputies said they were attempting to serve a warrant but were unable to locate the suspect. They then requested help from the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX Carolina

3 hospitalized due to chemicals in pool

For this week's Mindful Monday we're giving you an inside look at a relaxing Drift Float and Spa in Greenville. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details on one local group that wants to help seniors afford fresh produce. Teen dies after falling asleep behind the wheel. Updated: 6 hours...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Deputies search for missing Greenville County teenager

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl. Deputies said Char'lee La'Asia Young was last seen around 12 a.m. Sunday on East 8th Street in Greenville. She is believed to have left on foot. Deputies said Char'lee is 5'5"...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wnctimes.com

Help Asheville Police ID Suspects

Asheville -- June 18, 2022: The Asheville Police Department requests the assistance of our community detectives in finding two further theft suspects in the east Asheville region. Your tips have assisted our investigators in identifying individuals promptly in past cases. If you have any information on the identity of these...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Police investigate homicide in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that killed a man early Sunday morning. Police said they responded to a call on Florida Avenue around 2:52 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man in front of a residence’s yard with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Self […]
GREENWOOD, SC
WLTX.com

Deputies make arrest in Saturday Laurens shooting

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators in Laurens County say one person is in custody following a shooting that happened late Saturday afternoon. Few details are available, however, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department did confirm that the shooting happened in the area of Paul Street. The street is located in a mostly residential and rural area just southeast of the Laurens city limits.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies locate runaway 17-year-old from Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies located Zarra Jasmine Campos, a 17-year-old who ran away on Sunday. Deputies said Campos was last at around 3:00 p.m. today on Poplar Drive Extension in Greer, wearing a purple uniform shirt and tan shorts. They believe she left in a 2005 Kia Sedona van with SC tag TRS 594.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man injured in shooting at an Upstate store, deputies say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a Dollar General store. Deputies said it happened Saturday afternoon, at the store on South Church Street Ext. According to deputies, a customer left the store, and was getting into their vehicle, when a man...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner: One person killed in Upstate shooting

One man has died after a shooting in Greenwood County, according to the coroner. The Greenwood County Coroner's Office says it was called to the emergency room at Self Regional Healthcare shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday in reference to a person who had been shot. The coroner says Darris Anthony...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 injured in shooting at Upstate Dollar General

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a shooting Saturday in the parking lot of Dollar General. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around noon at the Dollar General located at 3009 South Church Street Ext A. Deputies said a man exited the store and attempted to get in […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Shooting investigation underway in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Laurens. According to deputies, law enforcement is in the area of Paul Street and the suspect is in custody. There is no danger to the public, the sheriff’s office said.
LAURENS, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy