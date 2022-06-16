ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammonton Police Report Missing Teen Found Safe

By Eddie Davis
 4 days ago
Hammonton Police have reported that Marcos Molina-Galves has returned safe. Hammonton Police are asking for help finding a local teen who was been missing since Tuesday, June 14. In a Facebook post, Hammonton Police said...

