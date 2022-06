When Luke Combs took the stage at Nashville's Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest on Saturday night (June 11), it officially marked the last show he'll play before his son is born. The singer and his wife Nicole are currently expecting their first child, and Nicole has indicated that she's due in June, which means baby boy Combs could be making his appearance any day now.

