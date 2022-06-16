ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man’s body pulled from water in Warwick Thursday is Identified

By Sam LaFrance
ABC6.com
Cover picture for the articleWARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A man’s body was found in Warwick Thursday morning. Police said 59-year-old Stephen Grant from Warwick was pulled from the water. His body was pulled from the water just before...

