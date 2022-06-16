Hampton Ace Hardware store burglarized overnight

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Someone broke into an Ace Hardware store overnight in Hampton and stole a bunch of tools, police confirm.

Officers responded to the store located in the first block of Towne Centre Way around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, after receiving an alarm notification from the business.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered there had been forced entry through a rear door. Once inside, the suspect(s) stole several hardware tools.

Police want to find the suspect(s) responsible for this commercial burglary.

If you have any information that could assist police, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.