PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a Troy man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in Pike County Sunday morning. The incident happened around 3 a.m. on U.S. 29 near County Road 6635, six miles north of Banks. According to ALEA, 33-year-old Brennon Green was hit by an unknown vehicle in the roadway. The vehicle left the scene of the crash.

PIKE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO