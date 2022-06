MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU defensive lineman Sean Martin had a 2021 season that many young players in his position group would happily accept. Playing in his second year as a Mountaineer, he saw action on 275 plays, recording 16 tackles and scooping up a fumble as a dependable backup on the West Virginia defensive front. That followed a 2020 year in which he worked his way into five games of action late in the season, but as that didn’t count against his eligibility due to NCAA rules in response to the COVID pandemic, he is, in effect, coming off a true freshman season.

BLUEFIELD, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO