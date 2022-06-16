Best single-game boys lacrosse scoring performances in Section III this season

Right now, Syracuse doesn’t have a commitment in the basketball class of 2023. That’s a prospect that’s starting to get scarier and scarier as the AAU circuits roll on. The top player in the 2023 class, small forward DJ Wagner, plays in nearby Camden, New Jersey, and there’s a wealth of hooping talent in the Garden State. However, there is also a bevy of players slightly north waiting for offers. Right now, New York’s best players are not considering Syracuse.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO