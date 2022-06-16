ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Best single-game boys lacrosse scoring performances in Section III this season

By syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here are some of the best single-game scoring performances of the 2022 boys lacrosse season. Statistics are submitted by Section III...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orangefizz.net

Is Syracuse Hoops Missing Out on Top In-State Talent?

Right now, Syracuse doesn’t have a commitment in the basketball class of 2023. That’s a prospect that’s starting to get scarier and scarier as the AAU circuits roll on. The top player in the 2023 class, small forward DJ Wagner, plays in nearby Camden, New Jersey, and there’s a wealth of hooping talent in the Garden State. However, there is also a bevy of players slightly north waiting for offers. Right now, New York’s best players are not considering Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tully, NY
City
Jordan, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Baldwinsville, NY
City
Homer, NY
City
Skaneateles, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
City
Marcellus, NY
City
Auburn, NY
City
Carthage, NY
City
Holland, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse scores eight extra-inning runs to beat Norfolk, 13-8, in ten innings

Norfolk, VA – The Syracuse Mets scored eight runs in the top of the tenth inning to secure a 13-8 win over the Norfolk Tides in ten innings on Saturday night at Harbor Park. The victory gives Syracuse a series win over Norfolk with one game still left to play. The Mets have won five of their last six games, dating back to Sunday, scoring 60 runs in those five wins with 61 hits.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

The Doobie Brothers to play at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater tonight

SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR–TV) After having to cancel their tour due to COVID, The Doobie Brothers are set to finally play at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater tonight at 7 p.m. The band is known for their classically distinct sound, flaunting their talent in songs like “Listen to the Music” and “Takin’ it to the Streets” where they display their edgy music style.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Seneca Highlands to host 24 hour race in July

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a record-breaking weekend at Seneca Highlands in Odessa and another big event is headed to the race track next month. Seneca Highlands Race Track hosted a New York Off-Road Association event this weekend in front of a record-breaking field. It was the first NYOA event in 26 years to […]
ODESSA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Lincoln
Person
Adam Brody
Person
Homer
Syracuse.com

Syracuse ends week in Norfolk with 8-6 loss

Norfolk, VA – The Syracuse Mets fell just short on Sunday afternoon, leaving the bases loaded in the ninth inning and falling, 8-6, to the Norfolk Tides. Despite the defeat, the Mets still won four of the six games in the series over the past week. Syracuse has also won five of its last seven games overall, scoring a combined 68 runs during that span.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patent#Liverpool 8#Tommy Rioux Syracuse#Jackson Palumb East
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Netherlands
WKTV

Whitesboro seniors receive their diplomas

UTICA, NY - The Whitesboro high school graduating class of 2022 made it official Saturday morning. After years of studying and hard work, not to mention dealing with a global pandemic that forced them to attend classes virtually, these young men and women walked across the stage at the Adirondack Bank Center to receive their diplomas.
WHITESBORO, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
55K+
Followers
44K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy