A Texas mother has been arrested after an autopsy revealed a disturbing new fact in the death of her two-year-old daughter, officials said. While the toddler’s death was initially thought to have been caused by an accidental self-inflicted gunshot, the autopsy revealed 2-year-old Juelz Gonzalez was not shot as the bullet came from a long distance and not up close, TNZT 29 reported from San Antonio.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO