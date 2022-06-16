Winston-Salem police seek information on tractor-trailer that hit moped; rider critically injured

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are seeking information about a tractor-trailer involved in a hit and run.

The police department tweeted , asking for information about a tractor-trailer that hit a moped at 7:20 a.m. Thursday morning at the intersection of 27th Street and Patterson Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call WSPD at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

Winston-Salem Police Department confirms the person on the moped was critically injured.

