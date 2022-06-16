ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Winston-Salem police seek information on tractor-trailer that hit moped; rider critically injured

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are seeking information about a tractor-trailer involved in a hit and run.

The police department tweeted , asking for information about a tractor-trailer that hit a moped at 7:20 a.m. Thursday morning at the intersection of 27th Street and Patterson Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18JK1b_0gCkK2LK00

Anyone with information is asked to call WSPD at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

Winston-Salem Police Department confirms the person on the moped was critically injured.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 23

Mr. C
4d ago

From what I observed, it appears the moped rider was doing the hitting. It seems the truck driver had the green light.

Reply(4)
21
Thefamilybay
4d ago

People are quick to blame the truck drivers. The truck driver could have had the right away and the moped ran a stop sign. The driver couldn't have known or felt what happened because it was past the bedding of his rig. There have been cars getting caught under the 18 wheeler getting drag down the hwy and the driver didn't feel or heard a thing. So it's not a hit and run if the driver didn't know.Maybe the driver just checked his mirror's less than a second before it happened. The video needs to be played and not just a photo of it.

Reply
4
DC Ryder
4d ago

I would have to say it’s the scooter (technically it’s not a moped) operator’s fault. As much of that truck that’s already out into the intersection, and we know they don’t move that fast from a dead stop, the scooter had plenty of time to stop. Unless of course the scooter is illegal, meaning it was doing more than 35. And if he hit the right spot on that truck, the driver never knew anything about it.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Greensboro hit-and-run hurts small family business

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad dad believes he and his almost one-year-old son are lucky to be alive after a driver slammed into their truck and sent the vehicle rolling off the road. It happened Thursday evening at the intersection of South Josephine Boyd Street and Grove Street. “I was just driving along, ready […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Moped#Wspd#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
FOX8 News

Reidsville man accused of shooting, killing other man

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Reidsville man is accused of shooting and killing another man on Monday, according to a Reidsville Police Department news release. Around 12:26 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of South Scales Street when they were told about a shooting. Officers found 32-year-old Keith Clark with multiple gunshot wounds. Clark […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Shots fired into vehicle on I-40 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An occupied vehicle was fired into on Interstate 40 East on Saturday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police came onto I-40 near Clemmonsville Road around 4:49 p.m. after getting a report that a vehicle was shot into and had crashed on the interstate. At the scene, officers found the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WXII 12

Winston-Salem shooting ends in crash on I-40

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have launched investigation after shooting ended in a vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. According to a news release, officers were called the I-40 East near Clemmonsville Road just before 5 p.m. regarding a vehicle crash. Police said that a caller had reported the vehicle had been shot into and then crashed.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro residents speak out after car break-ins

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A relaxing pool day getaway turned into a big headache for some after thieves targeted their vehicles looking for valuables.     It’s happened at two popular swimming clubs in north Greensboro: Lake Jeanette Swim and Tennis Club on Bass Chapel Road and the Cardinal Swim and Tennis Club on Windlestraw Lane. “He was in and out […]
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Burlington Christian Academy coach arrested

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police officers said they arrested 23-year-old Marissa Carter on one count of Felony Sex Act with a Student and one count of Felony Indecent Liberties with a Student. Detectives started investigating after they received a tip about the coach who is an employee of Burlington Christian Academy. Investigators believe one student is involved, but no others. She was given a $10,000 secured bond.
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem hotel robbed at gunpoint, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating an armed robbery that targeted a local hotel Friday evening. According to a news release, just before 5:30 p.m. officers were called to the Ramada Inn on the 500 block of Akron Drive regarding the incident. When officers arrived, a hotel employee...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Alamance County man arrested, facing charges from 2020

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance County man is facing felony sexual battery and two counts indecent liberties with children. He was charged in 2020. Detectives from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) interviewed Johnny Lee Bailey, 52, about the accusations they received. Detectives found evidence...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Caught: NC man escapes courthouse ahead of drug sentencing

CONCORD, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who escaped from a courthouse ahead of his sentencing has been arrested, the Concord Police Department said Monday. Jeremy Franklin had pled guilty and was in court for a drug trafficking sentencing last Wednesday. Franklin attempted to flee ahead of his appearance and successfully escaped, the police […]
CONCORD, NC
alamancenews.com

Sheriff’s office makes arrest in its first murder case of 2022

Confrontation that prompted heart attack charged as murder. A man from Burlington has been arrested for first degree murder after a violent confrontation in Saxapahaw ends with another man’s death from an apparent heart attack. Robert Daniel Terry was taken into custody shortly after the encounter with Michael Thomas...
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy