Brooklyn, NY

The Temptations & the Four Topss show in Brooklyn, NY Dec 09, 2022 – presale password

tmpresale.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Temptations & the Four Tops pre-sale password has been posted. This is a great chance for you to order tickets for The Temptations & the Four Tops before the general...

www.tmpresale.com

liveforlivemusic.com

Knitting Factory Announces Closure Of Brooklyn Location

Knitting Factory announced its location in Brooklyn, NY will close on August 21st. The historic venue’s Brooklyn location opened its doors in 2009, replacing Luna Lounge at 361 Metropolitan Ave, following the closure of its Tribeca location. The club launched with a concert by Les Savy Fav. In a...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
thesource.com

Industry Icons, Roxanne Shante, Doug E. Fresh, and More, Honored For Their Contributions To The Culture During Black Music Month

In Honor of Black Music Month The Black, Latino, and Asian Caucus honored and celebrated cultural some of the top executives and artists in the culture last week. Icons like Roxanne Shante, Fat Joe, Doug E. Fresh, Ralph McDaniels of Video Music Box, Crazy Legs of the Rock Steady Crew, Al Sharpton, Ja Rule, DJ Clark Kent, Restauranteur, and former MCA executive Don Pooh, Director Benny Boom, Waah Dean or Ruff Ryders Entertainment and Busta Rhymes and the queen of Dancehall Spice, were presented with Proclamations and awards on the steps of City Hall in NYC and co-hosted by New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and the Power of Music committee in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Bronx brunch spot offers international eats inspired by the diverse borough

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A Bronx brunch spot owned by two friends offers international dishes inspired by their the community’s multi-cultural background. From the spicy Korean-style steak and eggs to the Jamaican Ceasar salad, the owners, who are from Haiti and Nigeria, called their eatery I-NINE to show how multi-ethnic Mott Haven is. The I stands for international, the owners said.
BRONX, NY
HipHopWired

Brooklyn Man Dragged To Death By Subway Train

Riding the subway’s in New York City these days and you’re basically rolling the dice with your life because if the violence doesn’t get you, the train itself just might. According to the Gothamist, a subway passenger was killed on Wednesday night (June 15) on the Q line when he got stuck between the platform […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Mermaids return to Coney Island for first parade in 3 years

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — After some extended time under the sea, mermaids — and other sea creatures — are making their return to dry land. The population of sea creatures and mermaids will swell on Saturday around Coney Island. Hundreds of thousands of spectators are also expected along Surf Avenue for the return of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 88 Linden Boulevard in Flatbush, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 88 Linden Boulevard, a seven-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by RoArt with Feingold and Gregory Architects as the architect of record, and developed by Brookland Capital, the structure yields 66 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 20 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $70,286 to $215,150.
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

The Most Thrilling Summer Carnivals & Fests Near NYC

After the Annual Astoria Park Carnival came and went, we’re still riding a high from all the fun festivities! I mean, who doesn’t love fresh-spun cotton candy, ferris wheels, and carnival games? Therefore, we decided to roundup all the best carnivals & fests coming near NYC this summer so you don’t miss a thing!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boweryboyshistory.com

The Story of Flatbush: Brooklyn Old and New

Over 350 years ago today’s Brooklyn neighborhood of Flatbush was an old Dutch village, the dirt path that would one day become Flatbush Avenue lined with wheat fields and farms. Contrast that with today’s Flatbush, a bustling urban destination diverse in both housing styles and commercial retail shops. It’s...
BROOKLYN, NY

