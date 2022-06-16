The Temptations & the Four Topss show in Brooklyn, NY Dec 09, 2022 – presale password

In Honor of Black Music Month The Black, Latino, and Asian Caucus honored and celebrated cultural some of the top executives and artists in the culture last week. Icons like Roxanne Shante, Fat Joe, Doug E. Fresh, Ralph McDaniels of Video Music Box, Crazy Legs of the Rock Steady Crew, Al Sharpton, Ja Rule, DJ Clark Kent, Restauranteur, and former MCA executive Don Pooh, Director Benny Boom, Waah Dean or Ruff Ryders Entertainment and Busta Rhymes and the queen of Dancehall Spice, were presented with Proclamations and awards on the steps of City Hall in NYC and co-hosted by New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and the Power of Music committee in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO