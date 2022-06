There appears to be yet more reports of bear sightings in the Yonkers area. The following discussion was posted on a local blog:. Hello, just wanted to inform my neighbors that we have black bears in our neighborhood. Friday evening I had 2 black bears in my backyard. The cops mentioned that there is a family of 3 bears roaming around in Yonkers. Please be careful with leaving your children and pets unattended. Do not leave any food out or garbage bins open. Lets work together to stay safe and keep these bears out of our neighborhood.

YONKERS, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO