Cape Hatteras Secondary School – Class of 2022

The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce, along with ribbon cutting sponsor ACE Hardware, recently held a ribbon cutting for Outer Banks Aviation in Manteo. Myra Ladd-Bone, chairman of the Chamber board and broker at Atlantic Realty, congratulated Sam Long, Jason Stacy, Charlie Snow, Brayden Lozaw, Matt Khouri, Denise Khouri and Chuck Buterbaugh for the grand opening, new ownership and new location of the business at the Dare County Regional Airport. Their services include private charters, Outer Banks air tours, specialized concierge services and aircraft services.
