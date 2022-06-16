ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hatteras, NC

Cape Hatteras Secondary School – Class of 2022

By Staff Reports
thecoastlandtimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to Cape Hatteras Secondary School’s Class of...

www.thecoastlandtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

Hands-on learning at Coastal Studies Institute open house

The Coastal Studies Institute (CSI) in Wanchese welcomed the community to an open house on a recent Saturday afternoon to tour the facility, learn about current research and interact with faculty and staff. All floors of the institute were open to the public and many rooms offered interactive, family-friendly activities.
WANCHESE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Wanchese Christian Academy graduate celebrated

Wanchese Christian Academy recognized Raegan Blackwell, the school’s graduate for 2022. “With years of travel, considering the distance factor, Raegan has brought us joy, song and her sidekick brother daily to WCA,” stated a WCA announcement of her achievements. It was noted that Blackwell has excelled in being...
WANCHESE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Medical care on Roanoke Island discussed at Manteo meeting

The medical services situation on Roanoke Island came to the forefront Wednesday evening at the Manteo Board of Commissioners meeting. “It’s an emergency. It’s a crisis. It should not be tolerated,” said Malcolm Fearing during public comment. Mayor Pro Tem Betty Selby echoed his concerns. “We are...
MANTEO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hatteras, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Smart Kids R Safe Kids presented to Dare first and second graders

A Bright Ideas Competitive Grant Award from the North Carolina Public Health Preparedness and Response Branch awarded to Dare County Department of Health & Human Services enabled over 500 first and second grade students in Dare County to learn about beach and water safety this spring. The children participated in...
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Outer Banks Aviation celebrated with ribbon cutting

The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce, along with ribbon cutting sponsor ACE Hardware, recently held a ribbon cutting for Outer Banks Aviation in Manteo. Myra Ladd-Bone, chairman of the Chamber board and broker at Atlantic Realty, congratulated Sam Long, Jason Stacy, Charlie Snow, Brayden Lozaw, Matt Khouri, Denise Khouri and Chuck Buterbaugh for the grand opening, new ownership and new location of the business at the Dare County Regional Airport. Their services include private charters, Outer Banks air tours, specialized concierge services and aircraft services.
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Juneteenth celebration to be ‘kicked up a notch’ for 2022

The Pea Island Preservation Society, Inc. (PIPSI) will be hosting its second Juneteenth celebration at Collins Park and the Pea Island Cookhouse Museum on Sunday, June 19 at 5 p.m. in collaboration with the Don and Catharine Bryan Cultural Series and with support from TowneBank and other sponsors. About 200...
MANTEO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecoastlandtimes.com

Kill Devil Hills commissioners approve 7.5% cost-of-living increase for town employees; affordable housing discussed

Starting off the budget discussion at the June 13 commissioners meeting, commissioner Terry Gray recommended that the town increase the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to 7.5%, up 1.5% from the recommended 6% in the fiscal year 2022-23 town manager’s recommended budget. “I’ve looked at some of the other municipalities and...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Nelma Rogers Tillett

Nell Tillett, 95, of Wanchese, passed peacefully at her home in Wanchese. Born and raised in Duck where her family owned the General Store (now Bob’s Bait and Tackle) that was once a gathering place for the locals, she had many stories to share of those simple and beautiful days growing up in Duck, NC.
WANCHESE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Rodanthe Bridge update

On Friday, June 17, 2022, NCDOT published the following reminder:. “The Rodanthe ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge is still an ACTIVE WORK ZONE. Vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians are not allowed on the bridge at this time. For your own safety, please do not trespass.”. Bridge contractor Flatiron is still trying...
RODANTHE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy