The best Amazon Fire Stick VPN

If you're the proud owner of an Amazon Fire TV Stick (which you probably are if you've found yourself here) you'll know what a versatile piece of kit it is, allowing you to turn a standard TV into one with smart capabilities. If you're still working out whether to buy one or which of the Amazon Fire Sticks is right for you, take a look at our guide to the range.

With the help of a VPN, you can optimize your streaming device allowing you to watch your favorite streaming services on any TV and, also, in any country. It's the perfect partnership for anyone keen to stream wherever they are. We've put together a tried and tested list of the best Amazon Fire TV Stick VPNs to subscribe to.

What is a Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN?

Sounds too technical? It doesn't have to be. In simple terms, a VPN stands for 'virtual private network'. It gives users peace of mind when they're online — with an additional layer of security, no matter what the device. VPNs do this by using thousands of servers all around the world that you connect to. When you connect to one of these servers, your IP address is altered — essentially concealing your identity, with the help of encryption.

The perk? You can trick your device into thinking you're elsewhere.

For instance, if you happen to be outside of the UK — for whatever reason — and want to watch Doctor Who on BBC iPlayer you won't be able to due to the content being geo-blocked. However, choose a VPN server based in the UK and stream content just like you would back home. It's also great news if you wanted to watch a title exclusive to US Netflix.

With a lot of the top VPN providers on the market offering Fire TV Stick apps to install onto your device, you can take it wherever you're going — whether abroad or to a friend's house. Just connect it to an Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN and watch whatever you want, wherever you want.

Today's top 3 best Amazon Fire TV Stick VPNs:

1. ExpressVPN - the best Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN

The VPN that gets full marks from us, ExpressVPN offers a clean and easy user experience, amazing speeds, and a great track record for unblocking your favorite streaming services. Sign up with What to Watch and get 3 months free . View Deal

2. NordVPN - the most secure VPN

The most well-known name in the world of VPN, NordVPN has earned its place on our list, with optimal security features and an incredibly impressive overall performance. Try now with its 30-day money back guarantee . View Deal

3. Surfshark - the most affordable VPN service

Surfshark hosts some of the most affordable plans while also boasting a host of great features. It'll unblock the most popular streaming platforms and offers consistent, reliable performance. Sign up for its 2-year plan for less than $2.50 a month . View Deal

5 best Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN:

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

1. ExpressVPN

The best Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN

Dedicated Amazon Fire app?: Yes | What can it unblock?: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Hulu | Is it fast?: Yes | Number of servers: 3,000+ | Locations: 160 | Maximum devices: 5

Unblocks popular streaming services Great speeds Easy-to-use interface Amazon customer support Pricier than competitors

ExpressVPN is a top-performing VPN and it certainly ticks all our boxes, making it the best Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN. Download onto your Amazon streaming device and you'll be presented with a clean, easy-to-use interface that works seamlessly on any Fire Stick. What's more, ExpressVPN makes quick work of bypassing any geo-restrictions and its network of over 3,000 servers across 160 locations in 64 countries. No matter where you are, then, you'll be able to stream the likes of Netflix , Disney+ , Amazon Prime Video , and BBC iPlayer without any trouble.

Another important aspect to consider when it comes to streaming is speed. In this area ExpressVPN triumphs once again. With its own Lightway protocol now available across all its apps — including its Amazon Fire TV Stick client — you'll see speeds of up to 570-580Mbps. While some VPN have surpassed this mark, this is more than enough to ensure you avoid the dreaded buffer screen.

Of course, for many people security will be important, too. When connected to ExpressVPN, no one will see what you're doing online. Offering top-notch security features, ExpressVPN neither collects nor keeps any of your browsing data, giving you peace of mind.

Known for its excellent technical support, one ExpressVPN subscription entitles you to five simultaneous connections, allowing you to install it on your Amazon Fire Stick, as well as your smartphone, computer, or any other device you wish to stream on.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

2. NordVPN

A reliable, trustyworthy name in the VPN market

Dedicated Amazon Fire app?: Yes | What can it unblock?: BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Hulu | Is it fast?: Very | Number of servers: 5,000+ | Locations: 60 countries | Maximum devices: 6

One of the fastest VPN Unblocks iPlayer, Prime Video, Disney+ Fantastic security features A few interface quibbles

Of all the VPN that appear in our best Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN guide, NordVPN is likely the most well-known — and it certainly deserves the recognition it gets.

With a great unblocking track record and incredible speeds, NordVPN also has all the credentials to back up its excellent security features. Those looking to spoof their device into thinking they're elsewhere can choose from its huge total of 5,000 servers in 60 countries.

Able to unblock Amazon Prime Video and Disney+, NordVPN has also added BBC iPlayer to its repertoire, bidding farewell to any previous issues it had accessing the UK-based on-demand platform. Unfortunately, when it comes to Netflix, it has lost some of its functionality (along with many of the key players in the VPN market since the streaming giant cracked down on the use of VPN) and was only able to unblock Canada and Australia's Netflix libraries, when we did our more recent checks. While NordVPN has yet to resolve this issue, we imagine it's working hard to redeem its unblocking prowess.

Other niggles include its somewhat clunky interface. Not entirely intuitive, it's important to note, however, that it still works without error.

What Nord lacks in Netflix it makes up in sheer power. With NordLynx, its own WireGuard protocol, in our recent round of testing NordVPN came in second only to IPVanish with the fastest performance results. With a range of 760-880Mbps, any highly demanding task can be met, more than enough to deliver a seamless 4K stream into your living room.

(Image credit: Surfshark)

3. Surfshark

The cheapest Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN

Dedicated Amazon Fire app?: Yes | What can it unblock?: US Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu | Is it fast?: Average | Number of servers: 3,200+ | Locations: 65 countries | Maximum devices: Unlimited

Incredibly affordable plans Unlimited connections Unblocks Prime Video, Disney+ and BBC iPlayer Can't unblock Netflix Below average speeds

If you're not prepared to pay the price of either ExpressVPN or NordVPN, you can benefit from plenty of power and features from Surfshark — without the steeper price point. Surfshark is one of the best cheap VPN there is and is available at sub-$2.50 a month. Better still, it comes with its own dedicated Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN client, which is just one of the devices you can install the VPN onto with its unlimited connections.

With over 3,200+ servers in 110+ locations, Surfshark is a great one to use when you want to take your Fire Stick abroad to be sure you won't miss a moment of watching your favorite TV shows, movies, and live sports. Surfshark is able to unblock BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus, and Prime Video without issue. For Netflix, however, Surfshark wasn't able to unblock any Netflix libraries in our last round of testing.

When it comes to its performance, Surfshark did clock below average speeds. However, that is only when we compare it to the fastest performers, such as NordVPN (780-880Mbps). Surfshark's 450-475Mbps results, while lower, are still very capable and reliable, providing ample speed to ensure you can watch your favorite online content. The provider simply hasn't kept up with the latest round of advances other VPN are exhibiting. And if you do happen to run into any issues, the service has great 24/7 support.

(Image credit: CyberGhost)

5. CyberGhost

A easy-to-use Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN

Dedicated Amazon Fire app?: Yes | What can it unblock?: US Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube | Is it fast?: Very | Number of servers: 7,400+ | Locations: 91 countries | Maximum devices: 7

Excellent speeds Clean, easy-to-use interface Unblocks US Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, and Amazon Prime Video Access limited by device, not connection Support site could be better

CyberGhost offers a clean, easy-to-use interface that'll work like a dream blown up on your TV screen. It has plenty of unblocking prowess to ensure you can stream exactly what you want to watch wherever you are. It's also got some of the best speeds we've seen, which bodes well for any buffering woes you may have experienced elsewhere.

Now adding BBC iPlayer to its list of streaming services it can access through its UK servers, you can also bypass geo-restrictions on Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and US Netflix. Reaching maximum speeds of 760-860Mbps, you'll have no trouble enjoying 4K streams of blockbuster movies.

In terms of security, CyberGhost has all bases covered with 256-AES encryption and IKEv2 and OpenVPN protocols. And, if you're still unsure, CyberGhost has a 45-day money-back guarantee — longer than the standard 30 days provided by most other VPN services.

5. Hotspot Shield

A consistent Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN

Dedicated Amazon Fire app?: Yes | What can it unblock?: BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ | Is it fast?: Average | Number of servers: 1,800+ | Locations: 110+ | Maximum devices: 5

Unblocks BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Straightforward to use Free version Doesn't unblock Netflix Average speeds Needs a privacy audit

If you're not ready to commit to a VPN with your hard-earned money, Hotspot Shield could be a valid option. It has a decent free version that comes with a 500MB a day limit, allowing you to unblock streaming services — unlike many free VPN that keep that as a premium feature. Its free variant also boasts a number of nifty security features, including a kill switch, split tunneling, and a handy Chrome extension.

While it is no longer able to unblock Netflix, it does circumvent any geo-restrictions on Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Disney+ and other services, great news when it comes to installing and accessing different content through your Amazon Fire TV Stick.

On top of that, Hotspot Shield has been known to be one of the fastest VPNs with the help of its own protocol, Catapult Hydra. While it's dropped in rankings as other WireGuard VPN have upped their game, its 400-410Mbps performance still remains reliable and has plenty of speed for streaming — though you'll certainly have to upgrade to one of its affordable plans to benefit from them. Luckily, Hotspot also offers an extended 45-day money-back guarantee, as well as a 7-day free trial of its premium version.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN FAQ:

Can I put a VPN on my Amazon Fire Stick?

There are plenty of VPN providers who offer Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN apps that you can locate in the Amazon App Store and install directly onto your device, including those we've chosen as the best providers above.

It's also worth noting that for those providers that have yet to develop a dedicated Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN client, there are simple workarounds to get it working on your device, whether using a router VPN or another method. A VPN service's support website should offer guides on how to do this.

Can I get a free VPN on my Amazon Fire TV Stick?

There are free VPN options out there and some may even provide a client for you to install onto your Fire Stick. That said, we always recommend opting for a paid-for client for better peace of mind in terms of security. With free VPN, it can be difficult to know just how private and safe your data is, often with these services selling your information to third-parties in order to support the development of the free VPN.

Why not still get the best of both by using a free VPN that also has a premium version of its product? This means the free tool will benefit from the secure infrastructure funded by the VPNs subscribers. When it comes to an Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN that is also free, we recommend giving Hotspot Shield a try before upgrading to benefit from its full roster of features and optimum speeds.

Should I get a Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN?

Already a game-changing gadget, installing a VPN onto your Amazon Fire TV Stick allows you to get even more from this flexible bit of tech. From its fundamental purpose to maintain better online security, it also allows you to get more from your streaming device. Whether you're an avid Netflix binger, or you want to catch the latest Peacock drama, a VPN allows you to tune in no matter where you are.

Gone on holiday but want to keep up with Yellowstone ? Is there a TV show on US Netflix not available in your country? With the help of thousands of servers based all around the world, you can appear to be browsing as if you're right at home when you're not. In turn, this makes your Fire Stick an even more versatile gadget that you can take wherever and watch whatever.

Do I really need an Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN for streaming?

An Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN can revolutionize your streaming. From unblocking your favorite streaming services no matter where you are to stabilizing your connection for more consistent speeds, it's endlessly useful. By connecting to a VPN, you're not only concealing your identity from the streaming service itself, but also from your Internet Service Provider (ISP).

Your ISP can sometimes choose to reduce (throttle) your bandwidth — often when it detects you doing demanding tasks like streaming or gaming — this can result in lagging. Let's face it, it's every person's nightmare when their movie won't stop buffering. However, with a VPN, your ISP won't be able to see your internet activity so, as long as your VPN offers decent connection speeds, you won't have to worry about that dreaded pinwheel going around and around.