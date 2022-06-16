ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmerdale fans brand Rhona a 'hypocrite' after mum Mary comes out as gay

By Grace Morris
 3 days ago

Emmerdale viewers slammed Rhona Goskirk’s ( Zoe Henry ) reaction to her mum, Mary (Louise Jameson) revealing she was a lesbian during last night’s episode (Wednesday, June 15) and branded Rhona a ‘hypocrite’ for her behaviour.

In emotional Emmerdale scenes, Mary admitted that she was gay to her daughter while they were making tea.

As the pair sat down for a chat, Mary revealed that she had been in love with her best friend Louise until she sadly passed away from Covid.

Initially, Rhona was sympathetic and understanding, until Mary told her that she had always known she was gay when she married Rhona’s father, Barry.

Rhona was furious at Mary and claimed that her life had been built on lies. But as Mary tried to reassure her, Rhona stormed out of the room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yb0c1_0gCkIruC00

Rhona was understanding of her mum's sexuality at first. (Image credit: ITV)

During last night’s episode, Rhona, Mary and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) sat in complete silence as Rhona tried to come to terms with the news.

The tension was unbearable for Marlon and he was soon relieved when a chirpy Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) showed up with some iced buns for everyone.

But, the mother and daughter didn’t seem interested in feasting on buns anytime soon as the pair didn’t utter a word.

As Bear clearly sensed the hostility in the room, he offered to swap it for ham rolls, meanwhile, Marlon tried his best to strike up a conversation to relieve the tension.

“Well, it’s no good looking at me. Turns out I know barely anything about my mother,” Rhona blurted out. “Are you not gonna tell everyone else? Surely that’s the whole point of this exercise, isn’t it?”

As Mary struggled to come out to Bear, he thought that she was going to tell him that she was leaving.

Instead, Mary interrupted with: “No, she’s not leaving. She’s gay.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1otmk9_0gCkIruC00

Mary tried to reason with Rhona. (Image credit: ITV)

Rhona had no shame in telling Bear about Mary’s private life and refused to say sorry.

“Look, I appreciate it’s a bit of a shock, but this is your mother’s private life,” Bear said.

“Is it? Really? When she was married to my dad, living a lie for my entire childhood?” Rhona asked.

Mary told Rhona that it was illegal to be a lesbian when she was growing up and that was why she hid that part of herself, but Rhona still refused to accept it. However, she later apologised for her behaviour.

Fans will know that Rhona and her best friend Vanessa Woodfield ( Michelle Hardwick ) have a history and, because of this, viewers at home called Rhona a ‘hypocrite’ for not accepting her mother’s sexuality...

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV.

