Paramount Plus is on Amazon Fire TV. That's it. That's the tweet. And that's a big deal because Amazon Fire TV is the second-largest streaming service in the United States and the largest in the rest of the world. (And that last fact is important because Paramount Plus is rolling out to the rest of the world.)

The service, which launched in March 2021, is more than just a rebranding of the old CBS All Access service. (Though it very much is that.) It's an expansion, encompassing the greater Paramount Global family. That means CBS proper, of course, so you'll get all your favorite CBS shows like FBI and SEAL Team and FBI Seal Team and CSI Seal Team Las Vegas . (Those last two aren't really a thing, but they so could be.) You'll also have movies and series from the Paramount side of the family. Plus there's Comedy Central and BET and MTV and Nickelodeon.

So, yeah. It's a big deal that Paramount Plus is on Amazon Fire TV.

Here's everything you need to know.

How to watch Paramount Plus on Amazon Fire TV

You've got a few options if you want to watch Paramount Plus on Amazon Fire TV.

You can either install it directly on your Amazon Fire TV device by simply searching for "Paramount Plus"

You can have the app remotely install itself by going to the Paramount Plus appstore page in a web browser, then choosing the device to install the service on

You can run your subscription through Paramount Plus itself and pay via credit card. Or, if you prefer, you can subscribe through the Paramount Plus Prime Video Channel . That means the billing for Paramount Plus will be done through your Amazon account. No muss, no fuss.

Paramount Plus price in the US

Paramount Plus essential plan — from $4.99 monthly, or $49.99 per year

So long as you don't mind advertising, you can watch the Paramount Plus essential plan for as little as $4.99 per month.

Do note that there's a catch with the $4.99 version of Paramount Plus (as well as the ads) — it doesn't include a live stream of your local CBS affiliate .

If you can't stand ads (who can, really?) and want to get rid of most of them, the premium tier runs $9.99 a month, or $99.99 a year.

This is similar to a previous bundle option for Paramount and Showtime .

Paramount Plus price in other countries

The Paramount Plus price in other countries varies a little but is in line with the US price.

For example, in the UK the new Paramount Plus streaming service costs £6.99 a month or £69.90 annually (with a seven-day free trial available) at launch.

All those plans include all the on-demand content and Paramount Plus originals that you could possibly watch. You'll also be able to watch live sports on Paramount Plus , including NFL games .

And be sure to take advantage of the Paramount Plus free trial .

The best Amazon Fire sticks for Paramount Plus

If you're in the market for a new Amazon Fire device, we've got thoughts on that, too.

For our money, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the right pick for most people. It retails for less than $50/£50 — and you can often find it on sale for a lot less.

The second most important part is that it has all the specs you want in a modern streaming platform. As the name implies, it supports 4K resolution, which you absolutely want. It also supports Dolby Vision for HDR, which is the better of those standards. And if sound quality is important to you, it also supports Dolby Atmos, which can make sounds appear as if they're hanging in mid-air. It's pretty cool.

Plus it has everything Amazon could offer, including apps, games, movies and more. And because it's an Amazon device, you've got one-touch access to Alexa for all your searching and smart-home needs.