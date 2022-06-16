ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Female suspect opened fire at a man in Fort Worth leaving him in serious condition

By Mike Ferr
 4 days ago
Fort Worth, Texas – Authorities said a shooting incident took place early Wednesday evening in west Fort Worth, leaving a man wounded.

Reportedly, the man sustained what were said to be serious injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment after a female fired multiple shots at him and then left the crime scene in a vehicle.

According to police, the incident in question occurred at approximately 6:10 p.m. at 8100 Calmont Avenue. After shooting at the man, the woman drove away in a car that soon broke down in the area, forcing her to get out of the car and continue on foot.

According to hospital officials, the victim sustained a gunshot wound in the leg.

According to the findings of the initial investigation, it is believed that a disagreement over money led to the shooting incident.

The name of the suspect has not been revealed by authorities, and no arrests have yet been made.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and authorities are asking anyone with information to step forward.

