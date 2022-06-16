Texas artists will perform in Arlington, raising money for Uvalde families

Arlington, Texas – Twelve Texas County artists are scheduled to perform at a “United for Uvalde” concert in the music hall in Downtown Arlington, raising money for the families of Rob Elementary School victims.

The Rob Elementary School shooting in Uvalde occurred on May 24, where 21 people lost their lives and 17 more were injured.

Event organizers said all of the proceeds from tickets for the concert will be donated to the Robb School Memorial Fund. The fund was formed at the First State Bank of Uvalde in order to help the families of victims and survivors.

Attendants can enjoy performances by a number of artists, including Randy Brown, Aerial Hutchins, Darrin Morris, Jamie Richards, Mo Robson, Ryder Grimes, Steve Helms, Case Hardin, Gary Kyle, James Lann, James Nored, and Tanner Sparks.

The concert will start at 7 p.m. and run through 10 p.m. on Thursday. You may purchase tickets for this event for a price of $20 each at this link.

The concert is happening on the first day of a special Texas House committee’s investigation into all aspects of the mass shooting.