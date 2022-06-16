ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Texas artists will perform in Arlington, raising money for Uvalde families

By Nadia Ferr
Daily Fort Worth
Daily Fort Worth
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tvH6P_0gCkGyaL00

Arlington, Texas – Twelve Texas County artists are scheduled to perform at a “United for Uvalde” concert in the music hall in Downtown Arlington, raising money for the families of Rob Elementary School victims.

The Rob Elementary School shooting in Uvalde occurred on May 24, where 21 people lost their lives and 17 more were injured.

Event organizers said all of the proceeds from tickets for the concert will be donated to the Robb School Memorial Fund. The fund was formed at the First State Bank of Uvalde in order to help the families of victims and survivors.

Attendants can enjoy performances by a number of artists, including Randy Brown, Aerial Hutchins, Darrin Morris, Jamie Richards, Mo Robson, Ryder Grimes, Steve Helms, Case Hardin, Gary Kyle, James Lann, James Nored, and Tanner Sparks.

The concert will start at 7 p.m. and run through 10 p.m. on Thursday. You may purchase tickets for this event for a price of $20 each at this link.

The concert is happening on the first day of a special Texas House committee’s investigation into all aspects of the mass shooting.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
culturemap.com

410 Line Dancers presents Texas Jam Health Fair

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The 410 Line Dancers will present The Texas Jam. The event will feature soul line dancers from Dallas-Fort Worth and from different parts of the country. The event aims to prevent and improve health outcomes in the community. There will be noted physicians from the community that will have tables speaking about prevention in their various specialties. There will also be free blood pressure screenings and vascular screenings. Included in the event are raffles with free prizes for attendees.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite ISD announces three new principals

Mesquite ISD announced the hire of Jill Vincent as the new principal of Henrie Elementary, Bret Peterson as the principal of Agnew Middle School and Jeff Johnson as the principal of Mesquite High School. Each of the principals will start this coming fall. Jill Vincent. Vincent had served at Cedar...
MESQUITE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Uvalde, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Entertainment
Uvalde, TX
Entertainment
Arlington, TX
Entertainment
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Arlington, TX
Society
NOLA.com

Family, friends and future are focus

Family, friends and future are foremost in the mind of Miss Katherine Mills Ellis, who hopes to work on interpersonal relationships while excelling at her studies and kickstarting her career plan after studying abroad in Florence, Italy. That career plan includes utilizing her degree in strategic communications in the nation's...
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

Who’s got the best vanilla milkshakes in Dallas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Sweet tooths, hot days, vanilla ice cream and some accompanying ingredients could create the perfect storm to enjoy the ever-so-popular dessert, the vanilla milkshake. As summertime is here, so is the heat that the Texas sun never forgets to bring, meaning one of the factors to...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tanner Sparks
Person
Randy Brown
spectrumlocalnews.com

Garland latest North Texas city to revamp downtown

DALLAS — Cities across North Texas are working to revamp their downtowns to attract foot traffic as more people move to the suburbs. In downtown Garland, a long-awaited downtown redevelopment project’s been underway since November 2021. Karin Wiseman, the owner of The Karin Wiseman Collection, has a view...
GARLAND, TX
visitdallas.com

Cheryl Finfrock The Ties That Bind

Where: Ro2 Art in The Cedars 1501 S. Ervay St. Dallas, TX 75215 When: June 18 – July 15 , 2022 Opening Reception: Saturday, June 18, 7-10 PM Dallas, June 2022 - Ro2 Art is proud to present Cheryl Finfrock: The Ties That Bind. The exhibition will run from June 18 through July 15, 2022, with an opening reception held at Ro2 Art in The Cedars, located at 1501 S. Ervay St, Dallas, TX, 75215 on Saturday, June 18 from 7-10 PM.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Country musicians take the stage in Arlington to benefit Uvalde

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A dozen Texas country musicians will perform on June 16 in Arlington to benefit the Robb School Memorial Fund. Robb Elementary School Memorial FundOne hundred percent of ticket sales will go to those impacted by the May 24 school massacre, which killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers. At least 17 other children and adults were also injured.  Donate to Uvalde school shooting victimsFour to five different artists will perform at the Arlington Music Hall in three different sets. Among the artists performing in a song swap setting are: Randy Brown, Steve Helms, Aerial Hutchins, Case Hardin, Darrin Morris, Gary Kyle, Jamie Richards, James Lann, Mo Robson, James Nored, Ryder Grimes and Tanner Sparks.The concert comes on the first day of a special Texas House committee investigating all aspects of the mass shooting. 
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Rob Elementary School#Texas House Committee
KTBS

Free dental clinic underway at Texas High

TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texas Dental Association Smiles Foundation is offering a free dental clinic to Texarkana area residents. More than 25 licensed dentists and 150 other volunteers are participating in the two-day Texas Mission of Mercy. CHRISTUS Saint Michael Health System is partnering with the dental association to make...
TEXARKANA, TX
planetrockwall.com

Municipal Cemetery | Rockwall, TX

In early 2003, Henry R. Squires bequeathed more than $123,000 for a Rockwall Memorial Cemetery rehabilitation. On Monday, May 30, 2005, more than 50 area residents and city staff members gathered around the cemetery’s new fountain to remember Squires, honor his dedicated service and marvel at improvements to the 130-year-old facility.
arlington.org

Kim Takes Arlington: Your Guide to Arlington's Most Instagrammable Spots

Keeping your social media feed on fleek is a vacation must-do. We’re going to let you in on some of the best places in Arlington with help from a very special (and recognizable) guest to get that Insta-worthy influencer-level selfie photo that will guarantee a double tap. Don’t be rude – share those photos with the world on #NationalSelfieDay for your comeback story. Scroll through the gallery to see Kim’s favorite spots.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
papercitymag.com

The Best Consignment Stores in Dallas, An Underrated Luxury Bargain Land

When Nashville business owner Kim Fennell touches down at Dallas Love Field, her first stop in the city is her favorite consignment shop. Fennell still sports a unique piece of jewelry she purchased in Dallas more than 10 years ago. “The consignment shopping in Dallas is better than New York...
DALLAS, TX
Shorthorn

Arlington to host second annual Juneteenth Jubilee this weekend

The city of Arlington will host the second annual Juneteenth Jubilee on June 17 to 19. The event will feature live music, art, poetry readings and dancing. Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were notified by Union soldiers of their freedom, more than two years after Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared the freedom of millions of slaves living in Confederate states.
ARLINGTON, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Second Shot: Pilar Sanders

Fort Worth native Major Attaway talks landing a role …. This 15 minute workout in Dallas does more good than …. Is the Texas sun getting in your eyes? Try these …. June is National Dairy Month! Here are some season …. Now that people can do destination weddings, where...
DALLAS, TX
Daily Fort Worth

Daily Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX
31K+
Followers
780
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News blog dedicated to the local people of Fort Worth, TX. We only serve local news that affect the locals as we are one of them.

 https://dailyfortworth.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy