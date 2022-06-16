RCPD investigating $100,000 damage to apartment

A motorcycle rider and his passenger were both killed when the motorcycle they were on skidded out of control on a Kansas highway and was hit by a car. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Christopher Hodgkiss of Meriden, Kansas was riding a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle headed west on U.S. 40 Highway in Shawnee County. For an unknown reason, the bike veered left of center and overturned onto its side. It continued at a sideways motion and was struck head on by an oncoming car.

SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO