Riley County, KS

RCPD investigating $100,000 damage to apartment

JC Post
JC Post
 4 days ago
RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged criminal damage to property in the 700 block...

JC Post

Police: Kansas woman accused of reckless 2nd degree murder

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 3a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 700 block of SE Branner Street in Topeka in reference to a shooting, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell. Officers found one victim identified...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas man killed on motorcycle

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY (KSNT) – A 40-year-old motorcyclist was killed Sunday night just after 9 p.m. when a 19-year-old driver went left of center and hit the cyclist head-on at a high rate of speed, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. KHP reported the family of the motorcyclist was at the scene at the time of […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Junction City man hospitalized after motorcycle accident

RILEY COUNTY—A Junction City man was injured in an accident just before 11p.m. Sunday in Riley County. According to the Riley Police Department activity report, a 2021 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Jeffrey Nicholls, 49, of Junction City traveled off the road and crashed near the intersection of N. Park Street and Riley Avenue in Ogden.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police: Foul play could be involved in Kan. man's disappearance

SALINE COUNTY —The Salina Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a man who hasn't been seen in approximately a week and is being considered a missing, endangered person. Nathan Philip Thompson, 44, of Salina is described as 6-foot-2, weighs 184 pounds with brown hair and...
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Kansas home a total loss after fire on Father's Day

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a Kansas home. Just before 7p.m. Sunday, fire crews were dispatched to a house fire 509 NE Paramore Street in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. As they arrived, fire crews observed heavy fire and...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

One person dead, another arrested after shooting in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of SE Branner Street in regards to a shooting on Saturday morning. Crews arrived at the scene at 3 a.m. on Saturday June 18. Alfredo Campa-Vasquez, 28, of Topeka had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. After […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Body found along Kansas highway in northeast Lyon Co.

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - KBI agents are investigating after a dead body was found on the side of a Lyon Co. highway on Friday afternoon. KVOE reports that on Friday, June 17, law enforcement officials began an investigation into the discovery of a body along the Kansas Turnpike in far northeast Lyon Co.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Motorcycle crash leaves 2 dead in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A motorcycle and car collided on Highway 40 and left both occupants of the motorcycle dead on Friday night. The crash was reported at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17. When the motorcycle was heading westbound, the driver lost control, overturned and hit a car going east on US40 near Southeast Shawnee […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Kansas man, woman dead after head-on car, motorcycle crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Two people died in an accident just before 7:30p.m. Friday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Kawasaki Ninja 250 driven by Christopher R. Hodgkiss, 40, Meriden, was westbound on U.S. 40 Highway just east of SE Shawnee Heights Road. The motorcycle traveled left...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff's Department conducts enforcement operation

On the evening hours on June 16th and June 17th, the Geary County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Agency and the County Attorney’s Office, conducted a directed enforcement operation within Geary County. During the 16 hour operation 17 arrests were made. The operation totaled 11...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Two Killed in Motorcycle Crash

A motorcycle rider and his passenger were both killed when the motorcycle they were on skidded out of control on a Kansas highway and was hit by a car. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Christopher Hodgkiss of Meriden, Kansas was riding a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle headed west on U.S. 40 Highway in Shawnee County. For an unknown reason, the bike veered left of center and overturned onto its side. It continued at a sideways motion and was struck head on by an oncoming car.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Deputies find 27 pounds of pot, pot products on I-70

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a Montgomery, Alabama man Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 west of Salina after more than 27 pounds of marijuana and marijuana products were found in the rental vehicle he was driving. Just before 3p.m., a deputy stopped an eastbound 2021 Chrysler Voyager on...
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Teenager dies after four-wheeler crashes

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas family and community are mourning the loss of a 15-year-old boy who died after a crash Wednesday over the noon hour. The teenager was riding an all-terrain vehicle behind his family’s home in the 4700 block of West Pleasant Hill Road northwest of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan […]
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos June 17

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Michael Skillern-Lewis, Failure to appear, Arrested 6/16. Hope Stark, Outside warrant, Arrested...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

