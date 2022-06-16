RCPD investigating $100,000 damage to apartment
RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged criminal damage to property in the 700 block...jcpost.com
RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged criminal damage to property in the 700 block...jcpost.com
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0