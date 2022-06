Keith Urban put on a great show Friday night and we recap what happened and even play a clip on Keith’s brand new song. Vanessa told us about her date with Will on our Second Date Update this morning. She told us that the date went great and they went to a beach restaurant to watch the sunset. She told him that she really wanted to see him again at the end of the date, but she hasn’t heard anything since then.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO