Brooklyn, NY

Clothes Trapped in NYC Subway Door Lead to Terrifying Accident

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA subway rider in his 30s is fighting for his life after his clothes somehow got stuck in a train door as it pulled away from a Brooklyn station, dragging him along with it...

6 people hospitalized after taxi jumps curb in New York City

A yellow taxi in New York City jumped a curb and careened into a crowd of pedestrians, pinning two women against a building. Police said six people, including the driver, were taken to local hospitals and three remain hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Meg Oliver has the latest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
