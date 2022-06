Before the Civil War, a predominantly Black community flourished in Seneca Village, on the land that is now Central Park. On Sunday, as part of a commemoration of Juneteenth, a federal holiday that recognizes the end of slavery in the United States, Black storytellers, dancers and musicians performed in the park to tell the story of life in that village. It is one of the earliest examples of what life after slavery looked like for some Black people in New York State.

