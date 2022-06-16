ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kroger's Battle Against Rising Inflation Pays Off In Earnings Announcement

(Thursday Market Open) While Americans slept on the Fed’s rate hike, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) announced a surprise increase in its key rate and the Bank of England (BoE) also raised theirs. With central banks around the globe now raising rates, equity index futures fell dramatically with S&P 500 futures...

#Inflation#Kroger#Gross Domestic Product#Americans#Fed#The Swiss National Bank#The Bank Of England#Snb#Boe#The European Central Bank#Treasuries
