ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Police beat for Thursday, June 16

By David C.L. Bauer
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police, fire and other public safety reports from Jacksonville and the surrounding...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
wdbr.com

Police report weekend crime crackdown

Springfield, Illinois –The Springfield Police Department has stepped up enforcement efforts on weekend nights in response to multiple pop-up parties resulting in fights, reckless driving, and shots fired incidents. This past weekend proactive patrols resulted in multiple gun arrests. 06/19/2022 at approximately 12:34 a.m., Chris M. Reed (male, 26...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Five guns recovered, four arrested in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said its officers recovered five guns and made four arrests on Sunday as part of an increased enforcement effort on weekends. Officers said this increased enforcement is in response to multiple pop-up parties that are resulting in fights, reckless driving and shots being fired. This weekend’s patrols resulted in […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Search Is On For Missing Springfield Woman

Springfield Police are looking for a missing woman last seen on Thursday. 27 year old Rose Therese Egan was last seen at one of the McDonald’s in Springfield on Thursday. She is believed to be on foot and has no known money or transportation. No known information about her clothes and belongings are available. Egan is a former resident of Jacksonville.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, IL
Morgan County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Morgan County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
wmay.com

Springfield Police Make Arrests, Seize Guns In Pop-Up Party Crackdown

The Springfield police crackdown on pop-up parties has resulted in multiple arrests and seizures of guns over the weekend. In an effort to be more proactive against the parties and the noise, fights, and gunfire associated with them, police initiated multiple traffic stops and other enforcement efforts. From midnight Saturday...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
advantagenews.com

One dead in Sunday morning crash

One person is dead following a Sunday morning crash on Illinois 255 in Bethalto. It happened at 8:35am at Illinois Route 140 in the northbound lanes, which were closed for about an hour-and-a-half during the accident response and investigation. According to information provided by the Illinois State Police, the driver...
BETHALTO, IL
The Telegraph

Madison man faces weapons-related charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Madison man is facing several weapons-related felony charges after a June 10 incident in Glen Carbon. Roger L. Tipton, 57, of Madison, was charged June 16 with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon (second subsequent offense, both Class 2 felonies; and driving while license revoked, a Class 4 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
wlds.com

Horse Killed In Trailer Rollover on I-72 on Saturday

One horse was killed when a trailer disconnected and rolled over on Interstate 72 outside of New Berlin Saturday afternoon. Illinois State Police, New Berlin Fire & EMS, and the Sangamon County Rescue Squad responded to a trailer rollover on I-72 westbound at Mile Marker 83 around 3:40PM Saturday. According...
NEW BERLIN, IL
wlds.com

Schuyler County Judge Dies in Vehicle vs. Bicycle Collision

A well-known Schuyler County Judge was killed in a vehicle vs. bicycle collision late this morning. The Illinois State Police District 20 reports that a red 2010 Chevy Silverado driven by 73 year old Charlie D. Coffey of Rushville was traveling northbound on Adams Road near Illinois Route 100 just north of Frederick. A teal Marin bicycle ridden by 42 year old Ramon M. Escapa was also traveling northbound in the same location at 9:56AM Sunday morning.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Police Beat#Schwinn#North Church Street
wdbr.com

2 arrested in raid on meth house

Wednesday morning the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office DIRT Team executed a search warrant in the 200 block of North English Avenue in Springfield. The warrant was obtained after detectives with learned that the resident, 40 year old Michael A. Johnson, was selling Methamphetamine at the residence. Detectives seized approximately...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Two Arrested After Springfield Traffic Stop

Two people have been arrested following a traffic stop in Springfield earlier this week. Officers with the SPD Street Crimes and Pro-Active Crime units stopped the vehicle Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of New Street. Police did not immediately explain what led them to target that vehicle, but a search revealed a nine-millimeter pistol and 11 grams of suspected fentanyl.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WIFR

Illinois State Police outline firearm restraining order protocol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Last year, the Illinois General Assembly made a commitment to addressing gun violence through the passage of the Firearm Restraining Order Act. Now, a commission chaired by Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly, has been tasked with building the protocol for how law enforcement can implement these orders.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Wanted Illinois man arrested in Bellflower

BELLFLOWER, Mo. (KMIZ) An Illinois man was arrested on Thursday after a standoff with deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department. On Thursday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received information that Charles Story, 40, of Beardstown, Ill. was at a residence off of Elm Street in Bellflower. Story is wanted for questioning for his possible The post Wanted Illinois man arrested in Bellflower appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BELLFLOWER, MO
wmay.com

Drug Bust Leads To Two Arrests

Two people are in custody after a drug bust by the Sangamon County DIRT Team. An ongoing investigation led authorities to seek a search warrant for a residence in the 200 block of North English in Springfield. Deputies suspected the resident, 40-year-old Michael Johnson, was selling methamphetamine out of the home. They executed the warrant Wednesday morning and found 22 grams of suspected meth, along with drug packaging supplies. Johnson was arrested on multiple drug charges.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Road construction continues in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several roads in Springfield will continue to see lane closures this week as construction projects continue or begin. Capitol Avenue between 9th and 11th Streets will be closed through December as crews work on the railroad tracks that cross the road. Intermittent lane closures are also continuing between 9th and 11th […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy