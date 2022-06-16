First giant molecular cloud simulation for star formation that includes jets, radiation, winds, supernovae

The bacteria in the gut are crucial for our health. They contribute to the development of an effective immune system and ward off pathogens. However, when harmful gut bacteria multiply or beneficial ones are lost, one develops health problems. But even in healthy people, the intestinal flora changes with old age. Anti-inflammatory bacteria become rarer, and species linked to inflammatory processes are added. Thus, in each individual, an increasingly unique community of different gut bacteria emerges with age. Until now, it has been assumed that our modern lifestyle causes these changes over the course of our lives, implying that this is a strictly human phenomenon.

SCIENCE ・ 13 HOURS AGO