ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

First giant molecular cloud simulation for star formation that includes jets, radiation, winds, supernovae

By Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar formation is arguably the most important process in the universe. Over their lifetimes, and then with their deaths, stars produce of all the chemical elements except for hydrogen and helium (produced in the big bang). In their youth, stars nurture the birth of planets and smaller bodies, and their demise...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Keeping objects levitated by sound airborne despite interference

A team of researchers at University College London has developed a way to keep objects levitated by sound waves airborne when other objects interfere with the levitation path. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes their self-correcting levitation system. Prior research has shown that it...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Moon: Facts about our planet's lunar companion

The moon is our constant companion and Earth's only consistent natural satellite. It has a diameter of about 2,159 miles (3,475 kilometers), making it bigger than the dwarf planet Pluto. The moon is one-fourth our planet's size but has a lower density, meaning that gravity is only 0.17 times as strong on the moon as it is on the surface of Earth.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Gut microbiota of wild Assamese macaques become more unique with age

The bacteria in the gut are crucial for our health. They contribute to the development of an effective immune system and ward off pathogens. However, when harmful gut bacteria multiply or beneficial ones are lost, one develops health problems. But even in healthy people, the intestinal flora changes with old age. Anti-inflammatory bacteria become rarer, and species linked to inflammatory processes are added. Thus, in each individual, an increasingly unique community of different gut bacteria emerges with age. Until now, it has been assumed that our modern lifestyle causes these changes over the course of our lives, implying that this is a strictly human phenomenon.
SCIENCE
Digital Trends

NASA to begin powering down Voyager probes this year

The Voyager probes, the most distant human-made objects in the universe, will soon begin the process of shutting down. The two probes built by NASA were launched in the 1970s, and their decades-old hardware is still operating — much to everyone’s astonishment — but their power levels are falling every year. Now, NASA will begin powering off parts of the probes’ systems to keep them going for as long as possible.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giant Star#Jets#Computer Simulation#Neutron Stars
Phys.org

Cut and stretch assay reveals resistance genes

Which antimicrobial resistance genes are present in bacteria, for example in a hospital ward? For laboratories with limited financial resources characterizing bacterial DNA is difficult, as this often requires expensive equipment. Researchers at Chalmers have now developed a method that can detect specific bacterial genes that encode resistance using standard microscopes, which are already used to diagnose tuberculosis in low-income countries.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Exploring how plants colonized land half a billion years ago

A team led by evolutionary biologist Prof. Dr. Sven Gould of Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf (HHU) has been studying the current state of research on the plant colonization of land that occurred some 500 million years ago. The findings from this illustrated overview study published by Dr. Mona Schreiber as lead author have now appeared in the latest issue of the journal Trends in Plant Science.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

A rare discovery of long-term memory in wild frog-eating bats

Frog-eating bats trained by researchers to associate a phone ringtone with a tasty treat were able to remember what they learned for up to four years in the wild, new research has found. The study acquainted 49 bats with a series of ringtones that attracted their attention, and trained them...
AUSTIN, TX
Phys.org

Physicists shine light on solid way to extend excitons' life

Optics researchers at The University of Texas at Dallas have shown for the first time that a new method for manufacturing ultrathin semiconductors yields material in which excitons survive up to 100 times longer than in materials created with previous methods. The findings show that excitons, quasiparticles that transport energy,...
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Planets
Phys.org

New class of excitons with hybrid dimensionality in layered silicon diphosphide

Researchers from Nanjing University and Beihang University in China and the Max Planck Institute for the Structure and Dynamics of Matter (MPSD) in Hamburg, Germany, have produced a new class of exciton with hybrid dimensionality by engineering the properties of layered silicon diphosphide (SiP₂). Their work has been published in Nature Materials.
Phys.org

Shaky oasis for some polar bears found, but not for species

With the polar bear species in a fight for survival because of disappearing Arctic sea ice, a new distinct group of Greenland bears seem to have stumbled on an icy oasis that might allow a small remote population to "hang on." But it's far from "a life raft" for the...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Breakthrough in quest to control light to evolve next generation of quantum sensing and computing

Scientists have made a pivotal new breakthrough in the quest to control light to evolve the next generation of quantum sensing and computing. The team of researchers, including Dr. Oleksandr Kyriienko from the University of Exeter, has shown that controlling light can be achieved by inducing and measuring a nonlinear phase shift down to a single polariton level.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Carbon cycle in microbial ecosystems of biological soil crusts

As greenhouse effects become increasingly prominent, soil carbon has been a major focus of research on climate change. Soil microorganisms are the key groups that drive soil carbon transformation. Due to the complexity of factors such as microbial physiology, the composition of organic compounds in soils, and variation among redox forms, the pattern and process of the soil carbon cycle at the microbial community level can be difficult to study using metagenomics.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Scientists identify a protein key to inhibiting replication of the flu virus

A collaborative study from UT Southwestern scientists has identified a new function for a protein called TAO2 that appears to be key to inhibiting replication of the influenza virus, which sickens millions of individuals worldwide each year and kills hundreds of thousands. The findings were published in PNAS. "These results...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists develop synergistic antibacterial carbon dots

The use of antibiotics helps fight bacterial infection, but the abuse of antibiotics has resulted in the emergence and widespread prevalence of "super bacteria," making the treatment of infectious diseases a worldwide problem again. Photothermal technology (PTT) has received widespread attention for the treatment of bacterial infections. Recently, researchers from...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phys.org

Reconstructing a high-accuracy absolute phase map for single-shot, unambiguous 3D surface imaging

A new publication from Opto-Electronic Advances discusses how deep learning makes single-shot, high-resolution structured light 3D imaging possible. With the rapid development of optoelectronic information technology, three-dimensional (3D) imaging and sensing has become a research forefront in optical metrology. Following the transition from monochrome to color, from low-resolution to high-resolution, and from static photo to dynamic video, the evolution from 2D photography to 3D sensing has become the fourth imaging revolution. In this regard, fringe projection profilometry (FPP) is one of the most representative 3D imaging technologies due to its non-contact, high-resolution, high-speed, and full-field measurement capability, which has been widely applied in multiple fields, such as intelligent manufacturing, reverse engineering, industrial inspection, and heritage preservation.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

New exfoliation technique 'recovers' biomaterial's piezoelectricity

Piezoelectric materials are applicable in the biomedical field, and if they can be biocompatible and degradable, it will be a big step towards real applications. Recently, a research team at City University of Hong Kong (CityU) developed a simple exfoliation method to prepare ultrathin films of small intestine tissues from sheep. This biological tissue has been considered to have no piezoelectric properties at the macroscale, but the CityU research team discovered that if the material is ultrathin, it can show piezoelectricity. With its natural biocompatibility, the team believes that such piezoelectric biomaterial can likely be used in various biomedical applications, such as sensors and smart chips.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Triassic revolution: Animals grew back faster and smarter after mass extinction

Paleontologists in the U.K. and China have shown that the natural world bounced back vigorously following the End-Permian Extinction. In a review, published today in the journal Frontiers in Earth Science, scientists reveal that predators became meaner and prey animals adapted rapidly to find new ways to survive. On land, the ancestors of mammals and birds became warm-blooded and could move around faster.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Damaged plants and fake perfumes can be identified rapidly and reliably in real time

The chiral signature of a fragrance can reveal whether a perfume is genuine or fake. Similarly, the chiral signature of the emissions of a plant can provide information on whether the plant is healthy or sick. Researchers at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) and the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry (MPIC) have developed an innovative approach capable of identifying and monitoring such chiral signatures. Most natural chiral substances are found in two mirror-image forms present in different relative quantities. Therefore, every plant and every perfume must have its own individual chiral hallmark. Using their new approach, the research team has been able, for the first time, to identify chiral compounds within complex mixtures of gases with a high level of sensitivity and in real time.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy