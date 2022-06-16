Dairy board members announced
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) 2022 Board of Directors election results. Beginning July 1, 2022, the following dairy producers will begin a three-year term as elected members of the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin:
District 3: Gary Kohn, Medford
Lincoln, Oneida, Price, and Taylor counties
District 6: Doug Danielson, Cadott
Chippewa and Eau Claire counties
District 9: Jeff Betley, Pulaski
Shawano and Waupaca counties
District 12: Stephen Pankratz, Marshfield
Portage, Waushara, and Wood counties
District 15: Sandra Madland, Lyndon Station
Adams, Juneau, and Monroe counties
District 18: Rick Roden, West Bend
Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington, and Waukesha counties
District 21: Gail Klinkner, Viroqua
Crawford and Vernon counties
District 24: Virgil Hagg, Mount Horeb
Dane and Jefferson counties
There were 12 certified candidates running for eight board member positions. Of the 2,021 dairy producers living in affected districts, 14.9 percent returned ballots. District 24, which had three candidates on the ballot, recorded the most election participation with 35.2 percent of the eligible producers in that district returning ballots. The election closed May 25, 2022.
Comments / 0