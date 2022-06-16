Dairy board members announced

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) 2022 Board of Directors election results. Beginning July 1, 2022, the following dairy producers will begin a three-year term as elected members of the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin:

District 3: Gary Kohn, Medford

Lincoln, Oneida, Price, and Taylor counties

District 6: Doug Danielson, Cadott

Chippewa and Eau Claire counties

District 9: Jeff Betley, Pulaski

Shawano and Waupaca counties

District 12: Stephen Pankratz, Marshfield

Portage, Waushara, and Wood counties

District 15: Sandra Madland, Lyndon Station

Adams, Juneau, and Monroe counties

District 18: Rick Roden, West Bend

Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington, and Waukesha counties

District 21: Gail Klinkner, Viroqua

Crawford and Vernon counties

District 24: Virgil Hagg, Mount Horeb

Dane and Jefferson counties

There were 12 certified candidates running for eight board member positions. Of the 2,021 dairy producers living in affected districts, 14.9 percent returned ballots. District 24, which had three candidates on the ballot, recorded the most election participation with 35.2 percent of the eligible producers in that district returning ballots. The election closed May 25, 2022.

