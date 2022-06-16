ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's in store for Lafayette's Fourth of July? Tip your hat to these events

By Margaret Christopherson, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Get ready to celebrate our nation's birth.

The City of Lafayette recently announced its line-up for the annual Stars and Stripes 4th of July concert, parade and fireworks show.

When is the Lafayette Fourth of July parade?

Monday, July 4, will kick-off with a parade beginning at 11 a.m. It will start at 16th and Alabama Streets and proceed onto Main Street. It will then go to Wallace Avenue by the Frozen Custard and turn onto Park Avenue in Columbian Park, according to a release from the city.

This year's event theme is "Hats of to America!" The parade will include a hat-parade by participants who decorate their hats in accordance with the Fourth of July spirit.

Prizes for the women, men, children and families divisions will be handed out based on the decorated hats.

"We encourage everyone to decorate a hat and march in the parade," a statement from the city said.

Cindy Murray, city clerk, commented on the importance of the annual concert, parade and fireworks show.

"On July 4, we want to pay tribute and salute America for all of our freedoms, and honor those who fought for our independence,” Murray, organizer of this year’s events, said. “We hope everyone comes out and enjoys the parade with family and friends."

The City of Lafayette is currently accepting applications for parade entries. Businesses, individuals, families, organizations and clubs who are interested in participating in the parade with a float or on foot should register by visiting www.tippecanoeco.seamlessdocs.com/f/registration2022 .

Entries are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 29. Registration to participate in the parade is not required.

When is the Stars and Stripes Concert?

Beginning at 6 p.m., the annual July 4th Stars and Stripes Concert will take place at Riehle Plaza.

The Lafayette Citizens Band will be featured under the direction of Matt Conaway; the Freedom Singers under the direction of John Satterfield; Lafayette Jeff Jazz Combo and Alumni Band featuring Bruce Knepper; the Clave Caribe Latin Music Band; and the Tippecanoe Ancient Fife and Drum Corp, according to the release.

Food trucks will be available to guests along Second and Main streets before and during the concert beginning at 5 p.m.

When are the Lafayette fireworks?

Ending the night will be the fireworks show at 10 p.m. held over the Wabash River. The show is presented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the National Electrical Contractors Association - the "Real Journeymen of Lafayette."

