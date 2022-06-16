ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

How bees became fish in California

The Country Today
The Country Today
 4 days ago

California’s Third District Court of Appeal has ruled that bees are fish.

While this has been great news for comedians, it is unwelcome news in the state’s agriculture industry. The court’s ruling means four species of bumble bees may be listed as “endangered” and protected under the California Endangered Species Act (CESA), which could affect farming.

CESA dates back to 1970 and enables anyone to petition the California Fish and Game Commission to designate a species as “endangered,” defined as “in serious danger of becoming extinct,” or “threatened,” meaning “likely to become an endangered species in the foreseeable future.” These designations are available for “native species or subspecies of a bird, mammal, fish, amphibian, reptile, or plant,” but not insects.

However, lawmakers defined “fish” to include mollusks, crustaceans and invertebrates. That would seem intended to apply to aquatic creatures, but the appeals court noted that the invertebrate Trinity bristle snail, which is a terrestrial, was found eligible for endangered status in 1980. If a snail could legally be a fish, the judges reasoned, then so could a bumble bee.

This case began in 2018, when the Portland, Oregon-based Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation petitioned the California Fish and Game Commission. After various reviews, the commission agreed in 2019 to list as candidates for the “endangered” designation four species of bumble bees: the Western, the Franklin, the Suckley cuckoo and the Crotch.

More good news for comedians.

Agricultural trade associations led by the Almond Alliance of California found nothing funny about it and filed a lawsuit against the commission. A representative for citrus growers warned that adding the insects to the endangered species list set a troubling precedent and could disrupt farm practices such as the use of pesticides and herbicides, even affecting the location of honeybee hives for pollinating crops.

The agricultural groups won a victory in the Superior Court of Sacramento County, where Judge James P. Arguelles cited a 1998 published opinion by the attorney general explaining why the California Endangered Species Act did not apply to insects. The appellate court decided that was irrelevant, because bees meet the definition of fish.

There could be a silver lining for California growers. If endangered bees are fish, maybe they can finally get some water.

— The Orange County Register

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
Local
California Business
Local
California Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Pesticides#Bumble Bees#Cesa#Trinity
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Country Today

The Country Today

53
Followers
119
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Eau Claire Press Company’s rural newspaper, The Country Today, was established in January 1977 and was designed to serve the agribusiness community of west-central Wisconsin. It began as a free-distribution newspaper, and in the summer of 1979 was converted to a paid-circulation publication. Today it is one of Wisconsin’s largest paid-circulation weekly newspapers with distribution throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan. In October 1983, The Country Today expanded to offer statewide coverage. In recent years, the newspaper has developed an online and social media presence that is updated regularly. The content of the paper reflects the diverse interests of a rural population. In addition to coverage of agricultural issues, The Country Today offers regular columns and features on options for small-acreage farms, outdoor news, horse news and other specialty coverage and recipes. The majority of the content is staff-produced. The Country Today maintains a staff of regional editors and advertising representatives across the state in addition to the Eau Claire office staff. Covering topics of importance to the rural reader in a timely fashion, The Country Today is a newspaper that cares about rural life.

 https://www.thecountrytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy