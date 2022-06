BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Tonawanda, The Town of Cheektowaga, and North Tonawanda are among the local municipalities not observing Juneteenth, which is a federal holiday. North Tonawanda mayor Austin Tylec hopes to diversify the city in the future. As for Juneteenth not being recognized, he said "our attorneys told us a lot of time in the past, unions would agree to even swap out different holidays. So if they didn't want to take election day, but wanted a birthday or what have you. So it comes to the unions and what they would like to see for holidays."

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO