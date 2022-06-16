Illinois TE Luke Ford weighs in on NIL deal with WWE

Aidan O’Connell received the Drew Brees Mental Toughness Award last Monday. The man himself sent O’Connell praise for his achievement soon after. “I can think of no better person, no better player, no better student, no better candidate to be receiving this award,” Brees said via Purdue football’s official Twitter account. “Aidan, it’s hard to believe everything you’ve overcome from coming in as a walk-on quarterback for the Purdue Football team, just putting your head down and continuing to focus and work each and every day, overcoming plenty of hardship and injury, adversity in order to put yourself in the position to be the starter, to be a leader and to do so much for the Purdue Football Program.”

