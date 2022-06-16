ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Illinois TE Luke Ford weighs in on NIL deal with WWE

By Grant Bricker
saturdaytradition.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois TE Luke Ford was 1 of 15 student-athletes who signed an NIL deal with the WWE on Monday. He is really excited about the opportunity per Joey Wagner of 247Sports. Ford joined another B1G student-athlete in signing the NIL...

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Carnell Tate, 5-star WR, reveals finalists and commitment plans

Carnell Tate is just about ready to make his college decision. This weekend, the 5-star wide receiver revealed he will be committing on Monday afternoon. Tate will reveal his decision at 1 p.m. ET. After picking up scholarship offers from 37 programs, Tate is deciding between Ohio State, LSU, Notre Dame and Tennessee.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois lands commitment from 2023 safety out of Florida

Illinois continues to hit the recruiting trail for the class of 2023, and Bret Bielema’s staff picked up another prospect late on Father’s Day. The player is Jaheim Clarke, a safety out of Fort Myers, Florida. Clarke committed to the Illini over offers from Arkansas State, Iowa State, Marshall, Temple and USF, among others.
FORT MYERS, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa makes final 2 for 5-star prospect, top 10 overall 2023 recruit

Kadyn Proctor is one of the nation’s most highly-coveted prospects for the class of 2023, and he’s down to his final 2 schools: Iowa and Alabama. Proctor announced on social media that he has canceled his visits to Michigan, Oregon and Penn State, and he’s focussed on the Tide and Hawkeyes. Proctor will visit Iowa next weekend, he said.
DES MOINES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Pete Nance, former Northwestern forward, transferring to ACC program

Pete Nance has a new home. The former Northwestern forward announced this weekend that he is transferring to North Carolina. In the 2021-22 season, Nance started in 29 of 30 games for the Wildcats. Nance shot better than 45% from 3-point range and nearly 50% on all field goal attempts, leading the Wildcats in scoring (14.6 ppg) and rebounding (6.5 rpg). He was also second on the team in assists (2.7 apg).
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State cracks top 10 for 2024 defensive back

Ohio State is among 10 schools listed as a finalist for the services of 4-star cornerback Tavoy Feagin. The Class of 2024 prospect announced his top 10 on Twitter Sunday afternoon. Feagin holds offers from just about every school you can think of. The 6-foot primary cornerback is ranked as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Toilet Bowls: Selecting the 10 lamest bowl names of all-time

Last week, we learned the new identity of the game formerly known as the Outback Bowl. And boy, is it a dud. After a brief interim stint as the Tampa Bay Bowl while the game looked for a new title sponsor, it has been rechristened… the ReliaQuest Bowl. I...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Here’s where Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class sits after Carnell Tate’s decision

Ohio State jumped 6 spots from 8th to the 2nd ranked overall recruiting class in the country for 2023 with the commitment of 5-star receiver Carnell Tate. Tate chose the Buckeyes over Tennessee, Notre Dame and LSU Monday afternoon after weeks of mystery. National analysts flipped their crystal balls for the IMG Academy receiver from Tennessee to Ohio State just days before his commitment. Ohio State’s 2023 class now trails only Notre Dame.
OHIO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota adds twin in-state prospects to 2023 class

Minnesota has landed a pair of commitments from 2023 recruiting class athletes and twin brothers Mason and Ethan Carrier out of Detroit Lakes (Minnesota). Both announced their commitment to Minnesota Sunday afternoon on Twitter. Ethan Carrier was the first to commit. Carrier will join the Golden Gophers as a preferred...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Ford
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota lands pair of commitments for 2023 recruiting class

Minnesota is now up to 17 commitments in its 2023 recruiting class after a pair of weekend pledges. PJ Fleck’s staff has received verbal commitments from a Pennsylvania running back and a Florida wide receiver. The first commitment came from Marquese Williams. The Bishop McDevitt (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania) running back...
MINNESOTA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Tyriq Blanding, No. 1 player in New York, commits to Penn State

Tyriq Blanding made Penn State’s highly ranked 2023 recruiting class even better. The Middle Village, New York, defensive lineman committed to the Nittany Lions over offers from Michigan, Arizona State and Boston College, among others. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound lineman is ranked as the state of New York’s No. 1 overall prospect and ranked as the nation’s No. 89 defensive lineman for the class of ’23, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State, Maryland crack top 3 for 4-star wide receiver

Four-star receiver Cameron Seldon released his top 3 list Monday night, narrowing his choices down to Penn State, Maryland and Tennessee. Seldon has completed official visits to Maryland and Tennessee in the past two weeks. He has an official visit to University Park scheduled for June 24. Seldon is considered...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nil#Combat#Michigan State Te#Illini Inquirer
saturdaytradition.com

Drew Brees sends Aidan O'Connell praise for winning NFF Mental Toughness Award

Aidan O’Connell received the Drew Brees Mental Toughness Award last Monday. The man himself sent O’Connell praise for his achievement soon after. “I can think of no better person, no better player, no better student, no better candidate to be receiving this award,” Brees said via Purdue football’s official Twitter account. “Aidan, it’s hard to believe everything you’ve overcome from coming in as a walk-on quarterback for the Purdue Football team, just putting your head down and continuing to focus and work each and every day, overcoming plenty of hardship and injury, adversity in order to put yourself in the position to be the starter, to be a leader and to do so much for the Purdue Football Program.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Addition of David Jenkins gives Purdue an answer, but not a savior

Matt Painter swung for the fences this offseason. If Purdue is going to contend for a Big Ten title next season, a veteran point guard is a must. Jaden Ivey’s rocketeer of a sophomore season was impossible to anticipate in the previous recruiting cycle. Once Ivey departed for likely top-5 status in the NBA Draft, Painter needed to scramble for his replacement.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Micah Parsons sends message to Penn State linebacker regarding No. 11 jersey

Former Penn State Nittany Lion and current Dallas Cowboy Micah Parsons sent fellow Nittany Lion and true freshman linebacker Abdul Carter a message over Twitter Thursday. The message was sent to address Carter’s jersey number. Parsons offered words of encouragement to Carter, who earned high praise from defensive coordinator Manny Diaz this offseason, per an article written by 247 Sports.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy