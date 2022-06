SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the eastern half of the region through the rest of today with some parts of northern South Dakota in an Excessive Heat Warning. Those weather alerts will be in effect until 10 p.m. in the south and 11 p.m. in the north. Highs will be in the 90s across the region. When you add in the humidity, it will feel like 100 to 105 across most of the region again today. Make sure you’re staying cool and hydrated if you’re going to be outside!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO