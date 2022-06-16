ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

How Georgia football plans to remain ‘elite’ during 2022 season

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eUvNi_0gCkCdRA00
Kirby Smart during Championship Press Conference Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during an interview with ESPN after the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis, Ind., on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

A recent ESPN article profiled a handful of teams looking to join the ranks of the college football elite. Michigan State, Miami and Texas A&M were among the teams featured in the story.

In years past, it is the type of article that Georgia often would’ve been named in. The Bulldogs had talent but prior to the 2021 season, the program had just one conference championship since the start of the Obama presidency.

The 2021 season ensured that Georgia did not find itself on that list. The Bulldogs won the program’s first National Championship since 1980 and answered a lot of questions about the state of the program.

The mantra for the team was, “you’re either elite or you’re not?” The Bulldogs proved to be so in a resounding fashion.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Athenaeum

WVU Football adds new defensive recruit from Georgia

The West Virginia Mountaineers football team won a major recruiting battle yesterday, beating out the reigning national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, for a player from their own state. Justin Benton, a four-star player and 151st best player in the class of 2023 according to ESPN, committed to WVU over the...
COVINGTON, GA
FOX Carolina

Looking ahead to Tuesday’s primary runoff races in Georgia

ATLANTA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Polls open in Georgia on Tuesday, June 21, for the Primary Runoff races. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.. Here is a look at the races and the candidates participating. LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR. DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE. The race for the Democratic nominee...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Albany Herald

MAC GORDON: 'Other Georgia' won't decide November election

Atlanta and its spaghetti bowl of highways, freeways and airways just thought there was a way to hem us in. We entered the massive southern capital — the place characterized as “too busy to hate” — on the north end, darting left and right on 12-to-16 lanes of concrete, amid a chorus of big trucks, breakaway speedsters and all other manner of travel hell on Interstate 285, an evil loop that encircles the city for almost 65 miles.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
HipHopDX.com

Georgia Barber Gives Client The Boot For Migos Rapper Quavo

Riverdale, GA – Quavo was given the star treatment at a Diamond Cuts Barber & Beauty Studio in Riverdale, Georgia over the weekend — much to the detriment of a fella named Lance. In a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk, the barber is working on Lance’s hair when the Migos rapper saunters in with his crew.
RIVERDALE, GA
WSB Radio

Fireworks ignite roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA — A small fire broke out at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday night during a fireworks show. A Channel 2 Action News viewer shared video of fireworks that were set off extremely close to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta fire...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Espn#Texas A M#Bulldogs#Cox Media Group
WSB Radio

2 teens shot to death at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Two people were killed Sunday afternoon, Atlanta police say. Shortly after noon, police responded to the Moury Ave in Southwest Atlanta for a person shot call. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When police arrived, they located two teens suffering from gunshot wounds.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
38K+
Followers
76K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy