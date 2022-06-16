Update: The Braves drop bombs

The Braves are 14-1 in their last 15 games, and currently sit 5.5 games back of the Mets in the division. They’ve completely turned it around in recent weeks as the team’s bats and pitching come together, albeit against lesser competition. Still, the Braves are beating the teams they’re supposed to. The club’s resurgence is a collective effort, and Atlanta has multiple All-Star candidates to show for it. In the past 21 years, Atlanta has sent multiple players to the All-Star game in 16 of those but has never sent more than four since 2011. Brian Snitker will manage the NL All-Star team and will surely be managing some of his own players. Here are some Braves hopefuls:

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO