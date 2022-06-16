ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: The Braves drop bombs

By Chase Irle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took a little while for the Braves’ offense to wake up, but I always said this team would be a problem whenever they did. Well, they have in a big way over the last couple of weeks, leading to 14 straight wins. There are few offenses in baseball that can...

