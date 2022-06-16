ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Ascension Parish Government offices to close Friday for Juneteenth

Gonzales Weekly Citizen
 4 days ago

In coordination with Gov. John Bel Edwards'...

www.weeklycitizen.com

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales, Prairieville residents receive appointments from Gov. John Bel Edwards

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced appointments to Louisiana boards and commissions, which included Ascension Parish residents from both Prairieville and Gonzales. Douglas A. Hillensbeck of Prairieville has been appointed to the Amite River Basin Drainage and Water Conservation District. Hillensbeck is the president of Kelly Pest Control Inc. He will represent Ascension Parish.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office no longer publishing arrest photos

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office will no longer publish booking photographs of individuals arrested. According to a news release, the office is no longer authorized to publish the photographs, sometimes known as mugshots, due to recent legislation voted on and approved by the Louisiana Legislature (House Bill 729). The ruling...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Schools announces new leadership appointments

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the appointments of four new school leaders: Carli Francois as the new Director of Secondary Education, Adrina Million, Ed.D., as the new Supervisor of Special Education, O'Neil Robinson, Ph.D., as the new Associate Principal at Donaldsonville High School, and Melissa Caro as the new Assistant Principal of Bullion Primary.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WGNO

Edwards sends extra reinforcement to Monroe, Jefferson Parish amid uprising at youth detention centers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO)— As crime rates continue to rise in Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards has dispatched Louisiana State Police to assist with staffing shortages at youth detention centers. Beginning Friday evening, correctional and parole officers from the Department of Corrections will add to the Office of Juvenile Justice and state troopers to secure […]
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish, Prairieville responders assist rescue of two in submerged vehicle

Ascension and East Baton Rouge Parish agencies worked together to rescue two people trapped in a vehicle in a pond off Perkins Road. According to the St. George Fire Department, units from both parishes were dispatched around noon June 19 to the 18000 block of Perkins Road. Both St. George...
John Bel Edwards
brproud.com

BRPD provides update on special operation over the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Law enforcement is going after street racers in the area. The Baton Rouge Police Department spearheaded a “Special Operation” on Saturday, June 11. The results of that operation are in and can be found below:. 61 traffic citations were issued. 1 gun...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Body found in Ascension Parish, deputies say

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - A body was found along a highway in Ascension Parish on Friday, June 17. According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating after the man’s body was discovered close to an intersection along Highway 941, near Highway 44.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Five juveniles escaped New Orleans-area jail overnight; teen from EBR still on the run

BRIDGE CITY - Five juvenile offenders escaped a detention center near New Orleans overnight, including a teenager from the Baton Rouge area who's still on the run. The Office of Juvenile Justice said in a news release the jailbreak happened around 2:20 a.m. Thursday at the Bridge City Center for Youth. Three of the escapees were taken back into custody by around 8:30 a.m., but two are still on the loose.
BRIDGE CITY, LA
99.9 KTDY

Van Climbs Rail of Mississippi River Bridge, Closes I-10

A scary situation is playing out on the Wilkinson Bridge in Baton Rouge. Authorities closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at the I-110 interchange after a crash left a van straddling the railing of the Mississippi River Bridge. That crash happened around 5:30 a.m., causing a major traffic tie-up in the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Teenager found safe in Port Allen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department stated that the missing teenager who went missing early Friday morning has been found safe. BRPD states that the teen was located unharmed in Port Allen and has been reunited with his family. He was reported missing around...
PORT ALLEN, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigating shooting in Gretna

GRETNA, La. — New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred last night, June 16, at U.S 90 B Westbank Expressway that left a woman with a bullet hole wound. Initial reports show that a female sustained a single bullet hole wound a little before 9 p.m....
GRETNA, LA

