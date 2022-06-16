Ascension Parish Government offices to close Friday for Juneteenth

BRIDGE CITY - Five juvenile offenders escaped a detention center near New Orleans overnight, including a teenager from the Baton Rouge area who's still on the run. The Office of Juvenile Justice said in a news release the jailbreak happened around 2:20 a.m. Thursday at the Bridge City Center for Youth. Three of the escapees were taken back into custody by around 8:30 a.m., but two are still on the loose.

