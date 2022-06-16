Ascension Parish Government offices to close Friday for Juneteenth

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced appointments to Louisiana boards and commissions, which included Ascension Parish residents from both Prairieville and Gonzales. Douglas A. Hillensbeck of Prairieville has been appointed to the Amite River Basin Drainage and Water Conservation District. Hillensbeck is the president of Kelly Pest Control Inc. He will represent Ascension Parish.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office will no longer publish booking photographs of individuals arrested. According to a news release, the office is no longer authorized to publish the photographs, sometimes known as mugshots, due to recent legislation voted on and approved by the Louisiana Legislature (House Bill 729). The ruling...
Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the appointments of four new school leaders: Carli Francois as the new Director of Secondary Education, Adrina Million, Ed.D., as the new Supervisor of Special Education, O'Neil Robinson, Ph.D., as the new Associate Principal at Donaldsonville High School, and Melissa Caro as the new Assistant Principal of Bullion Primary.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO)— As crime rates continue to rise in Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards has dispatched Louisiana State Police to assist with staffing shortages at youth detention centers. Beginning Friday evening, correctional and parole officers from the Department of Corrections will add to the Office of Juvenile Justice and state troopers to secure […]
Ascension and East Baton Rouge Parish agencies worked together to rescue two people trapped in a vehicle in a pond off Perkins Road. According to the St. George Fire Department, units from both parishes were dispatched around noon June 19 to the 18000 block of Perkins Road. Both St. George...
Louisiana State Police Troop A reported two Prairieville teenagers died following a single-vehicle crash after noon June 19 on Hwy. 427 near Bayou Manchac in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the lives of 16-year-old Caroline Smith and 16-year-old Chloe Hamilton of Prairieville. According to a news release, the initial...
GONZALES - Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead along a highway in Ascension Parish on Friday morning. The sheriff's office said the body was found around 9 a.m. along Brittany Tower Road, just east of LA 44. The man's cause of death was not immediately clear. No...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, June 19 during a crash involving two vehicles in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Authorities said the accident happened on LA 30 near LA 327 Spur and claimed the life of...
As Baton Rouge grapples with a third-straight year of staggering gun violence, officials fear a new trend could make the carnage worse: Small, illegal devices that turn pistols into machine guns are circulating on the city’s streets. The devices — made of plastic, and easily attachable to a pistol’s...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Law enforcement is going after street racers in the area. The Baton Rouge Police Department spearheaded a “Special Operation” on Saturday, June 11. The results of that operation are in and can be found below:. 61 traffic citations were issued. 1 gun...
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - A body was found along a highway in Ascension Parish on Friday, June 17. According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating after the man’s body was discovered close to an intersection along Highway 941, near Highway 44.
BRIDGE CITY - Five juvenile offenders escaped a detention center near New Orleans overnight, including a teenager from the Baton Rouge area who's still on the run. The Office of Juvenile Justice said in a news release the jailbreak happened around 2:20 a.m. Thursday at the Bridge City Center for Youth. Three of the escapees were taken back into custody by around 8:30 a.m., but two are still on the loose.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Sunday in the Lower Garden District. NOPD said officers responded to the 1800 block of Camp Street where they found a man and a woman dead. According to police, a wellness check was conducted...
A scary situation is playing out on the Wilkinson Bridge in Baton Rouge. Authorities closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at the I-110 interchange after a crash left a van straddling the railing of the Mississippi River Bridge. That crash happened around 5:30 a.m., causing a major traffic tie-up in the area.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department stated that the missing teenager who went missing early Friday morning has been found safe. BRPD states that the teen was located unharmed in Port Allen and has been reunited with his family. He was reported missing around...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department, along with the help of Louisiana State Police and the Baton Rouge Constable’s Office conducted a Special Operation on Saturday, June 11. Police say the operation was in response to street racers that have attempted to disrupt traffic flow...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called into action while working an extra shift on Sunday, June 19 at the Walmart Supercenter located at 9350 Cortana Place. EBRSO says that around 10 p.m., this deputy along with other “deputies...
GRETNA, La. — New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred last night, June 16, at U.S 90 B Westbank Expressway that left a woman with a bullet hole wound. Initial reports show that a female sustained a single bullet hole wound a little before 9 p.m....
