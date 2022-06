The New Jersey Globe is building a list of candidates running in the 2022 midterm election who have ties to New Jersey. Some, like Dr. Mehmet Oz and Matt Mowers, have lived most of their lives in New Jersey, only to find new home states to run for office. Others, like U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, are Garden State natives who haven’t lived in the state in years.

POLITICS ・ 23 HOURS AGO