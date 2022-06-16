ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Man arrested for continual, credible threats toward RPD officers

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, Minn. - A man who continually made what authorities said were “credible threats” is in custody after threatening officers and their families. Police said it began in April when an...

CBS Minnesota

Suspect charged in fatal gas station shooting after turning self in

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A 23-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in a fatal gas station shooting after he turned himself in to authorities.Felony charges were filed against Daniel James Hart in Hennepin County in the June 9 incident.Plymouth police were called to the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North shortly before 8:30 p.m. that day. There they found the victim, 28-year-old Marlon Pompey of Maple Grove. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Hart had last been seen leaving the scene of the shooting and heading south on Highway 169. Police sought the public's help locating him.Hart has multiple prior convictions for weapons offenses and violent crimes, the complaint says. He was prohibited from possessing any firearms as a result of those prior crimes.
PLYMOUTH, MN
fox9.com

Plymouth gas station shooting: Suspect arrested, charged

(FOX 9) - A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting at a gas station in Plymouth has been charged after he turned himself in to police. The Plymouth Police Department on Monday said Daniel James Hart, 23, of Brooklyn Park, turned himself in to authorities on June 17. He has been charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
PLYMOUTH, MN
fox9.com

Charges: Argument over money after smoking crack leads to stabbing in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - An argument over money between a group smoking crack led to one being stabbed and another charged with second-degree murder in St. Paul. At around 5:30 p.m. on June 13, the St. Paul Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in an apartment at 135 Winnipeg Ave. in St. Paul, a criminal complaint states. Upon arrival, officers located a victim, Christopher S. Pryor, 41, of Minneapolis, on his back and bleeding from multiple stab wounds to the abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS News

1 hurt in drive-by shooting during fight in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say one person was shot amid "multiple fights" and a "chaotic crowd" in downtown early Sunday morning. Officers were helping a business handle a fight on the 500 block of Hennepin Avenue just after 2 a.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said. As two men were fighting...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Man who took selfie inside U.S. Capitol during riots facing charges

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Department of Justice says another Minnesotan is facing charges in connection with the January 6th U.S. Capitol insurrection. Officials say Frank Bratjan Junior is charged with four criminal counts related to entering, protesting, and remaining in a restricted building, as well as disorderly conduct. Bratjan is a postal worker from Eagan and allegedly took a selfie after breaking into the Capitol and texted it to his mother. Several tips were submitted to the DOJ about Bratjan's alleged involvement in the unrest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Apparent Electrocution Death In Fridley Investigated

(Fridley, MN) -- Anoka County authorities are investigating an apparent electrocution death in the city of Fridley. Police, firefighters, and paramedics were called to a home Thursday night. Deputies say a private company was removing a tree from the property when a worker on a lift accidentally struck a powerline with a chainsaw. First responders tried to save the man when the lift was lowered, but he died at the scene. The victim hasn't been identified. OSHA is assisting local investigators with the case.
FRIDLEY, MN
winonaradio.com

Red Wing Man Who Fled from Officers Has Been Found and Arrested

(KWNO)- A Red Wing man who fled from officers and caused a shelter-in-place order following a traffic stop yesterday has been found and arrested. In a press release, the St. Charles Police Department Identified the man as 26-year-old, Bryan Anderson. Anderson fled from officers after he was signaled for running through a stop sign, first in his car, then on foot.
RED WING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bullet shatters driver's window, strikes his arm while on busy Minneapolis street

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a man driving through north Minneapolis was struck in the arm by a stray bullet Thursday afternoon.    The victim, a man in his 60s, told police he was driving down Lowry Avenue North near Penn Avenue North just before 4 p.m. when he heard gunshots. His driver's side window then shattered and he felt a pain in his arm, soon discovering it was from a bullet. He pulled over and called 911.Police say officers found shell casings about a block north on 33rd Avenue and Logan Avenue, and then spotted a vehicle with bullet holes near 33rd Avenue and Newton Avenue. Anyone with information on this shooting can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Wanted Mankato man arrested; drugs, loaded weapon found

A wanted Mankato man was arrested Wednesday by task force agents who say they found drugs and a loaded weapon during a search. Pilee Kong Gatwach, 23, had several active warrants, which included 1st-degree robbery, 2nd-degree assault, theft, and fleeing a police officer. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force...
MANKATO, MN
uktimenews.com

Police report fatal crash in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK — Police report a fatal crash in Brooklyn Park on Friday morning. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. along Highway 610 near Highway 252. According to the police, there was only one person in the vehicle and the accident did not involve any other car. The Minnesota...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Man charged in brutal murder in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County prosecutors say a 55-year-old man beat and stabbed another man to death at a south Minneapolis apartment building on Sunday. Charles Brown was charged with two counts of second-degree murder on Wednesday. On Sunday, Minneapolis firefighters responded to a fire alarm call at 1700 3rd...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Feds bust Stillwater prison meth ring, indict inmate and guard

A 24-year-old guard at the state prison in Stillwater faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into the facility as part of a drug ring there. Faith Rose Gratz has been indicted by a federal grand jury for drug possession and distribution. The indictment alleges she got into a romantic relationship with a prisoner at the Minnesota Correctional Facility - Stillwater, 34-year-old Axel Rene Kramer, who is serving a 24-year sentence for a murder near Windom in 2007. Evidence in the case indicated they had discussed getting married after he was released, federal officials said.
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Edina police make arrest after domestic incident, where residents were urged to 'remain in their homes'

EDINA, Minn. -- One person is in custody after a domestic incident Wednesday in an Edina neighborhood that led police to urge nearby residents to stay inside their homes.Police announced on Twitter just after 4 p.m. that officers were on the scene on the 6400 block of Mendelssohn Lane.At 5:45 p.m., police tweeted that the "situation has been resolved peacefully," and residents are now safe.A WCCO crew saw a large law enforcement presence at the scene, including a SWAT team.
CBS Minnesota

Eagan post office worker charged in connection to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack

MINNEAPOLIS  - A Minnesota man who works at a post office in Eagan has been charged in connection to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.Frank Joseph Bratjan Jr. has been federally charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct at a Capitol building, and parading and demonstrating in a Capitol building. FBI Minneapolis was tipped off in January of 2022 about Bratjan's presence at the Capitol on the day of the insurrection, an affidavit says. The tipster said Bratjan, who had been living with his father near Syracuse, New York, took a...
EAGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Supreme Court rules Minneapolis must employ a minimum 731 police officers

MINNEAPOLIS -- A ruling from the Minnesota Supreme Court says that the city must uphold its charter and employ a minimum of 731 police officers, a number the city has been below for many months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest after the murder of George Floyd. This ruling comes after eight Northside residents sued the city, citing high levels of violent crime and a lack of police officers. They argued the gun violence, carjackings and break-ins were impacting their daily lives. The ruling came down Monday arguing that "the Mayor has a clear legal duty under the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

