ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, CA

Cause Of Death Released In Case Of Body Found At Marysville Recycling Center

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2A9O_0gCk9eO300

MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities have now released the cause of death of the man whose body was found in a Marysville recycling center in April.

Ron Lamp’s body was discovered at the Material Recovery Facility along N. Levee Road back on April 26.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says, based on where Lamp was found, it appeared that the body had been brought in by a cardboard-recycling truck. Exactly when the body arrived – and where it was picked up – is unclear, but investigators believe it arrived at the recycling center sometime during the previous week.

An autopsy on Lamp has found that his cause of death was “probable asphyxia due to entrapment in a recycling truck,” the sheriff’s office says. A toxicology report also showed that Lamp had been under the influence of a controlled substance.

Lamp was a resident of Magalia, the sheriff’s office says.

Comments / 1

Related
wnctimes.com

Man's Death Most Likely Suffocation in Recyling Truck

Marysville, California - June 18, 2022: On April 26, 2022, at approximately 1:52 p.m., Recology discovered a body in the. Marysville Material Recovery Facility located at 3001 N. Levee Road. Based on the position of the deceased, it appeared that the body was brought in by a cardboard recycling truck...
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies ID suspect wanted following chase that ended in Chico

CHICO, Calif. UPDATE 11:30 A.M. - Deputies have identified the suspect who took off on foot in a Chico neighborhood Monday morning. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for 27-year-old Drake Afflerbach following a crash at Eaton Road and Constitution Drive and an incident that took place on Saturday.
CHICO, CA
crimevoice.com

Yuba City police make arrests in two separate drug cases (Photos)

The Yuba City Police Department has announced multiple arrests and the seizure of narcotics in two separate cases in late May. In the first, on May 10th, investigators arrested 25-year-old Gerardo Garcia Garcia and 26-year-old Juan Castro Garcia on Bridge Street, reportedly finding them to be in possession of nearly three pounds of methamphetamine.
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Escapes Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Custody At Airport

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who escaped custody at the Sacramento International Airport. According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Jun 19, at 1:40 p.m., a man was arrested on suspicion of drug charges at a TSA checkpoint over the weekend. When deputies put the suspect in a patrol car, he was able to free one of his hands from the cuffs and allegedly ran away. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter but were unable to locate him.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marysville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Magalia, CA
Yuba County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Marysville, CA
County
Yuba County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Airport Escape: Dispatch Audio Describes Arrested Passenger’s ‘Unexpected Takeoff’ In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A passenger arrested and taken off a plane at Sacramento International Airport slipped one hand out of his handcuffs and made his getaway. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office dispatch audio recordings describe the unexpected takeoff at Sacramento International Airport. Deputy: “…I need additional…just got away…he’s in the parking garage…” After what started as a routine arrest, the suspect made a run for it and was somehow able to remove one hand from his cuffs while the other hand was still in them. Deputies sent out his description: Deputy: “…with blue slides and iand he does still have handcuffs on the right…” Deputy: “…do...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn arrest report: 3 DUIs, 2 drug possessions and child endangerment

Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Auburn Police Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Levi Alexander Cole, 21, was arrested at 12:38 a.m. for outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants on Oakwood Drive at Lincoln Way. June 17. Trevor Daniel...
AUBURN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cause Of Death#Violent Crime
actionnewsnow.com

Woman arrested following residential burglary on Alder Street in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police arrest woman for residential burglary in Chico on Sunday. At approximately noon on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Alder Street in Chico after receiving a report of trespassing. The homeowner who had reported the trespassing told dispatch that a female had...
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police Searching For Suspect After Shooting In Midtown

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police are searching for a gunman after a shooting Sunday in the city’s Midtown neighborhood forced bars and businesses to lock down. The Sacramento Police Department says shots were heard around 1 a.m. in the area of 19th and L streets. The owner of the Badlands nightclub on K Street says he offered people a safe place to wait out the lockdown as officers canvassed the area. Police say that they found evidence of a shooting at the scene. However, no injuries have been reported. Investigators have yet to release any details on a suspect.
SACRAMENTO, CA
krcrtv.com

Firework sparks fire in Orland, officials search for person responsible

ORLAND, Calif. — A firework was found to have started a vegetation fire in the Orland area Thursday night. The possible arson suspect was caught on security footage and investigators are trying to identify them and their vehicle. The Glenn County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said their dispatch center received...
ORLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Recycling
Mountain Democrat

EDSO investigating report of theft at tree company

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect caught on surveillance video stealing equipment out of vehicles at a Placerville tree service company. The total loss for the business is estimated to be more than $7,000, according to sheriff’s officials....
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Grass Fire On Mather Boulevard

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Fire crews are on the scene of a grass fire on Mather Boulevard and Douglas Boulevard, said Metro Fire. Fire attack has been initiated from ground and air resources. A nearby homeless encampment was affected, being searched and cleared. No injuries have been reported.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Homeless Encampment Fires Remain A Challenge For Sacramento-Area Firefighters

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With dozens of fires every week, fire officials say homeless encampments are responsible for many of them. It’s a complex issue that needs to be addressed as it’s draining resources. Just this past weekend, firefighters made an airdrop in Rio Linda to keep a raging vegetation fire away from homes and businesses. Crews were busy on more than a dozen fires this weekend across the Sacramento region, including near Ancil Hoffman Park along the American River Parkway. “These fires are being investigated by an arson investigation team, but what we can say is a majority of our vegetation fires are...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Placer County Sheriff’s Office makes 2 fentanyl-related arrests

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 300 grams of fentanyl were taken off the streets after Placer County deputies arrested two people in Sheridan on suspicion of possession and intent to sell.  Law enforcement said fentanyl is becoming more prevalent in Northern California and parents of victims are sending a stern warning to everyone.  The […]
actionnewsnow.com

Men died from fentanyl, meth overdose at Chico's Community Park in May

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death after two men were found dead at the Chico Community Park last month. The autopsy report says Thomas Albritton, 53, and Corbin Clover, 49, died from an overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Police responded...
CHICO, CA
KCRA.com

Swimmer critically injured after being hit by boat in Lake Berryessa

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — A swimmer was critically injured after being hit by a party boat in Lake Berryessa, authorities said. The incident happened Friday around 12:30 p.m. in a remote part of the Napa County lake. A woman in her 30s was hit by the boat's propeller, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
72K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy